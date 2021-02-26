Joe Biden promised “to come for your guns.” During his campaign he reminded Beto O’Rourke, his one-time opponent, gun hating, now turned sidekick, he would be his man to make sure “they took care of the gun problem.”
You’ve got to give credit to the president. He’s on it. Early in January, Texas Congresswoman Shiela Jackson Lee introduced House Bill 127. And it’s a whopper.
The bill is so far out it is unlikely to gain much traction in Congress but stranger things have happened, making concern warranted. And the extremes of the proposal are clear indicators of how the anti-gunners plan to accomplish their goal of annihilating the Second Amendment. Never mind that gun ownership is not a privilege, not a government authorized or allowed activity, not a whimsical footnote, but rather a constitutionally protected right. On any number of occasions the Supreme Court has affirmed that right.
But beyond the Democrats’ emotionally fueled fears of guns prompting their unrelenting pursuit of confiscation, every citizen ought to be concerned with their blatant disregard of laws. They forward irrational approaches to solving contrived problems. The gun-control efforts are just part of a far broader view that liberals believe only their “give-the-government-control” approach is the way to run the nation. Most of us recognize the approach hosted by liberals: We are a united nation, well, just so long as you agree with our warped ideas. Everyone needs to understand this first step in a “gun grab” is just a preview of much deeper reaching attempts at control.
Here’s a look at the newest gun control proposal. The gun controllers will describe this as “common sense” gun control. It’s clear common sense is not a common commodity in this blather.
Year after year, groups like the Bloomberg-backed Everytown, Moms Demand Action, Brady Campaign and a plethora of others — all sophisticated, organized and well-funded associations, most often sanctioned and backed by gun fearing liberals — introduce legal actions to limit gun ownership. The long-term goal is total confiscation.
With the new Congress in session, a fresh bill aimed at removing guns from the hands of law-abiding Americans was inevitable. Whether you are a hater of guns, believe in the Second Amendment or are simply a citizen who respects the Constitution, you should be worried when bills such as HR 127 are pushed into the legislature. Here are a few of the particulars:
HR 127 requires that for every firearm in the nation the Attorney General “... shall establish a system for licensing the possession of firearms or ammunition in the United States, and for the registration with the Bureau of each firearm present in the United States.” Forget the Constitution grants that “... the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” Any rational person has to question why the government needs to know who owns what guns. It is obvious that registration is an infringement. But that’s just the start.
Next, HR 127 requires owners to note “... where the firearm is or will be stored ...” Sounds like an inventory every house breaker would love to have. What is this list going to say? In the right hand corner of the master bedroom closet in a shoe box labeled handgun? Oh wait, the government will keep their list secure and private?
How about this provision: “... The Attorney General shall make the contents of the database accessible to all members of the public...” You just can’t make this stuff up. Who thinks that public knowledge of where guns are stored is an idea that demonstrates sanity? Are this bill’s sponsors thinking criminals won’t droll over this tidbit? In related legislative proposals, Massachusetts lawmakers want gun owners, who might have a gun stolen, to be responsible for any crimes committed with that gun.
HR 127 wants to insure psychologists get in on the licensing action. Before a license is granted, a prospective licensee will: “ ... undergo a psychological evaluation conducted in accordance with paragraph (2)...” , “... as part of the psychological evaluation, the licensed psychologist interviews any spouse of the individual, any former spouse of the individual, and at least two other persons who are a member of the family...” Somebody with more than half a brain would have to explain how that is not an infringement on a constitutional right.
But licensing to legally possess a gun does not stop with the gun registration, the psyche evaluation or interviews. Might as well make some money. HR 127 requires insurance. Firearm insurance. The fee specified in this paragraph is $800. Not a one-time payment, an annual fee for insurance. I thought the Supreme Court ruled that forcing people to buy insurance was unconstitutional? I suppose that should not stop any anti-gun zealot to pursue the same idiocy. Infringement?
The bill goes on to specify penalties, timing and so forth as the boiler-plate provisions of the bill.
It’s obvious many of the specifics of this bill do not pass constitutional muster. But the mere fact an elected official, a member of Congress, would introduce such an abomination to waste the time of our Legislature is telling. Beyond the nonsense of toying with such jibber-jabber, the clear and present danger is that the now-installed, progressive-controlled government, will continue to chip away at our rights. This poke at gun control is just the start in a long, never-ending effort by Democrats, liberals, and progressives to demonstrate their belief they are smarter than the average citizen: that they know better and only by following their dictates can the nation survive.
The midterm elections will be here soon. Every legal voter has to ask themselves “Am I better off with these people in legislative power?” If we do not react with real common sense and constitutionally based legal arguments, we might be voting without our guns.
