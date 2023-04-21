As with last week’s re-churn of a never-ending subject, criminal use of firearms in violent acts continues to stir all sorts of emotional reactions.
Protesters march and chant, block access to public space all while demanding “gun control.” The ban-guns folks never seem to acknowledge individual gun ownership is protected by the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment and assured with Supreme Court decisions. It is rare these protesters offer what they would like to see done to reduce violence.
But some recurring themes emerge later with calls for things like increased background checks, limiting sales, and probably the most onerous to those who are concerned with government overreach, a national firearms registry.
From a broader perspective, the notion of a big old list maintained by the federal government of who owns what guns, seems like many programs and policies socialist leaning advocates admire in government: control of our lives.
I am not sure, nor can anyone explain in rational terms, why the federal government needs to know who has what guns. Why would a registry, maintained by a government that can’t even keep junior National Air Guardsmen away from highly classified information, help to make the nation safer?
There are a veritable plethora of arguments that pervade the issue of gun ownership: who, how many, why ... on and on.
But when rational thinkers get to the essence of gun violence, it is recognized that inanimate objects do not incite or create violence or misuse. Instead it is the individual who, for whatever warped logic, decides there needs to be a point made by using a gun to provoke mayhem.
To the issue of a federal registry, historical events suggest that such lists did not make nations safer but rather were accoutrements to tyrannical government establishment. It is impossible to prove gun ownership restriction causes dictator takeovers and ownership prevents such usurp of power, but history suggests some ominous connections.
A quick look more than hints at some nasty folks who were involved with gun restrictions.
Perhaps the most salient thought is a Mao Zedong quote: “Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun ...The Communist party must control the guns.” Then, in 1949, Mao’s regime took total control of all guns in his nation. The outcome of Mao’s “revolution” is horrific.
While acting as a revolutionary, Fidel Castro announced all citizens should be allowed to have private gun ownership. He felt that way until he took over Cuba and mandated weapons be turned in.
About 10 years back, Hugo Chavez in Venezuela outlawed private gun ownership. Venezuela has since sunk into disaster.
Adolf Hitler’s Nazi party was all for gun ownership, except for Jews and until the Nazis rose to complete control in the 1930s and instituted gun control in 1938. Registration preceded the ban.
Perhaps, near the top of private gun ownership limitations, were Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin in the former Soviet Union. Those two psychopaths caused the deaths of millions.
No one can say that any of these controlling tyrants would not have risen to their despicable positions of authority without gun control. But the list is not a reference for countries that have been successful or democratic. To the contrary, most have long lists of genocide, citizen persecution and severe limitations of human rights.
Some writers on the subject go so far as to say even had the populations of the countries noted above been allowed to keep their weapons, the results would not be any different because the dictators were all so very popular. I suppose one could argue a golden sun-tanned body is desirable until the over exposure contributes to skin cancer. The leaders of these disasters were charismatic and understood their retention of power arose only from fear and intimidation of unarmed populations.
There is no question that some members of society have become inspired to use a gun to create fear and suspicion and apparently make some perverted attempt to arouse attention. But they are not the stable, law-abiding gun owners who number in the tens of millions.
The nation’s founders did not amend the Constitution without good cause. Those who want more significant limitations on gun ownership should pursue changing the Second Amendment and not clamor for more meaningless, and potentially disastrous, restrictions.