Time for another installment of Bob’s Believe it or not. There are some things you just can’t make up. Individually, they do not seem so impending, but when you make a list, it’s amazing the human race continues to escape Darwinism.
Some of the wonders are individual “achievements,” others governmental or institutional.
Anyway, here are some observations taken from recent news reports. Each one could warrant an entire column of discussion and fixes.
How about North Attleboro spending $2 million dollars on a new high school? Oh wait, not really a new school, but $2 million to study if they want to have a new high school. Is this fee refundable or can it be applied to the cost if the town moves forward with a build?
But for a fraction of that amount, only $180,000 with four times as much from the Feds, I mean taxpayers, is going toward a study to investigate where we have dangerous intersections in area towns. Not fix dangerous intersections, but study where they are. Just shy of a million dollars. Amazing.
Imagine the huge climate improvement if each and every U.S. car were changed over to electric vs. internal combustion. Given the world contribution of CO2 to the atmosphere, American passenger cars tally to be about 2.5 %, that’s the contribution of going broke buying an electric car. Oh and don’t forget the CO2 generated making the electricity to charge the toxic batteries that currently have no efficient, clean disposal or recycle process.
While you’re at it, shut off your gas range. That CO2 adds up to something like 0.15% (for you non-math folks that’s 0.0015 of the world’s total).
The Massachusetts Statehouse is recognized as one of the least transparent legislative bodies among the 50 states. Who could have imagined? An essentially single-party group of embedded politicians doing whatever they want with little opposition cloaked by the transparency of mud.
As was highlighted a few days ago by a contributor, the Mansfield police chief issue is still unresolved. And of course the taxpayers are footing the bill.
Our senior senator Elizabeth Warren wants taxpayers to pick up the tab for child care. Her proposition, endorsed by Gov. Maura Healey, and other representatives from our fine Commonwealth, would arrange for most families to have $10-a-day child care. How is that going to be funded?
How about the IRS and Joe “no new taxes” Biden looking out for working people now planning to sic the IRS on tip-wage workers. Seems there’s a windfall to be had. Thousands of IRS agents making sure wait staff declare every penny of tips so they are taxed.
The Center for Law and Education is filing a civil rights lawsuit in protest of admission policies to the state’s vocational schools. An excerpt from one report notes the highlights of the suit: “Critics blame the admissions process, saying that policies prioritized largely irrelevant metrics for a vocational school, leading to these demographic differences. Grades, attendance, discipline records, counselor recommendations, and sometimes personal interviews were used to create a strict ranking system. Admission would only be offered to the highest ranking students.”
Apparently the noted “irrelevant” admission criteria are not valid measures to find the most qualified students.
An observation from the State of the Union Address: Our junior senator, Ed Markey, was photographed with a pin that infers ... “I (heart) abortion.” How many other people HEART abortion? Is he really a lover of abortion? Regardless of your views on the subject, think he really loves (heart) abortion?
But Markey interests spread also into education. From a recent Massachusetts Teachers Association update to members: “We were pleased to hear how your efforts to raise educator pay were highlighted, including by our own U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, who said:
‘In Massachusetts, led by our great leaders, we have already had many strikes this year, and we’ve seen raises in the salaries for teachers wherever those strikes occur, and I’ve been on the lines with those teachers as they strike because we need higher wages for teachers, for teaching assistants, for early educators, for paraprofessionals’.”
Read this excerpt for the state’s regulations and decide if the senator violated the law:
Section 9A(a) of the law prohibits public employees and employee organizations from striking or inducing, encouraging, or condoning a work stoppage by public employees.
Perhaps a senator is not a public employee?
Who knew that Colorado now imposes a tax on retail deliveries in that state. Every motor vehicle delivery commands a 27-cent fee.
A White House press release notes: President Joe Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male.
Boston is giving out $75 gift cards if you get a COVID booster shot. Why didn’t I get a card when I got my shingles vaccine?
The list could go on and on. But maybe all that need be said is, Wow! Amazing!