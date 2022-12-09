The Sun Chronicle reports that Atlantic City’s Ripley’s Believe It or Not attraction is closing.
Ripley’s displays all sorts of hardly believable exhibits. I couldn’t find a reason for the closure but I suspect every-day news is so fantastic, a special collection is unnecessary to tantalize and amaze. Perhaps the attendance waned as potential attendees simply viewed the daily news.
To fill the void, I thought I might offer a periodic collection of Bob’s Believe It or Nots — commentaries that might astonish and concern citizens who treasure democracy, freedom and preservation of liberty.
We’ll highlight the absurdity that pervades society, often proffered by our political leaders. We’ll make note of news items that might otherwise slip by or be minimized as unimportant.
Here we go, our first installment of Bob’s Believe It or Not.
As of the end of November, a couple states were reported by The Washington Post to be still counting votes. I fear the next election will come and this one still won’t be settled. Some references suggest the piles of early mail-in votes that are not allowed to be counted until Election Day are the issue. Seems a more efficient counting system is in order.
On Dec. 2, CNBC reported the Biden administration has overruled railroad unions’ right to strike. There is a dearth of detail on the specifics of issues but there seems to be a problem with paid sick time.
Here is the answer: When Texas Instruments was in Attleboro, we were introduced to a new paid time off (PTO) plan. Employees got a defined amount of PTO, depending on longevity. There was no specified time for sick, vacation, personal time; just days allowed. The company expected everyone to act in a mature manner and decide how they wanted to use their allotted time. Most thought it was a good plan but it caused distress for some who did not like having to make decisions for themselves.
So hang on union supporters, the Dems will take all the political contributions you can feed them, but when it’s time — since they apparently know better than union members — your labor negotiations will be muted. More significantly, everyone ought to be incensed that the government is interfering with private business-labor relations.
The Dec. 6 Mass Teachers Association’s newsletter has advised their members of disappointment associated with actions demonstrated by many politicians who were generous recipients of MTA campaign contributions. Only Sen. Elizabeth Warren was singled out as being against the government intervention in that labor contract dispute.
On Nov. 26, NPR reported the Biden administration was positioning Chevron to buy oil from Venezuela. Not long ago we were trying to depose strongman Nicolás Maduro and retire the dictatorship in Venezuela. Now we want to support their economy by buying Venezuelan oil, all well the Biden administration continues economy-stifling “clean energy” policies. Is there some clever, underlying theme in the best interests of the U.S. hidden in this seemingly nonsensical action?
Guns, again, still. On Dec. 1, a Sun Chronicle contributor from Utah noted that Soviet soldiers, returning from the Great Patriotic War, had to turn in their rifles. That did not turn out well for millions of citizens subjugated and oppressed by the Soviet regime.
If you don’t like private gun ownership, change the Constitution. Comparing gun ownership to drivers’ license is a false equivalency. The state says driving is a privilege. Believe it or Not, the Constitution says gun ownership is a right. Big, big, big difference.
Kudos to the Dems. You have to believe (or not) Democratic strategists had to have known that the (likely) illegal taxpayer-funded student loan bailout was never going to pass legal muster. Anyone want to challenge that proposition and insist they are just every-day, plain dumb? The plan was brilliant and perfectly timed. Just before an election tell millions of debtors the Democrats are going to have other taxpayers pay their legally incurred loans (well, not in those words.) Then, with total understanding the program won’t (likely) pass legal challenge, position your party to be able to say: “Look at those nasty conservatives, making the Supreme Court cancel our efforts to help you out. How nasty are they?” Got to give credit where due.
The sad and scary part is a lot of people truly believe that “loan forgiveness” is an accurate description of taxpayer-funded loan bailouts. On Nov. 10, CNN reported that legal challenges were mounting for the “forgiveness” program.
Not a published story, but rather an observation: Believe it or not, some people think that on-line platforms like Facebook, Twitter and so forth are actually rational, reasonable, valid forums for intelligent discussion.
These platforms are nothing more than exchanges for entertainment and self-aggrandizing to let others see how cute a cat is chasing a flashlight beam.
And thus concludes the first installment of Bob’s Believe It or Not. As events such as these pile up, I’ll illuminate them in future issues of Bob’s Believe It or Not.