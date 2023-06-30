Once again, the plethora of extreme concern for everyday events continues to cause divisive reactions by people all over. Objective assessment for many such issues should make rational thinkers ask: “What are they thinking?” Often, understanding that the attached labels are, intentionally or not, misleading perhaps we all need to take a breath and understand upon what the real concern is based. And then there is the oft forgotten mantra of “No Free Lunch.”
Here are a few news items that fall into the believe-it-or-not category.
Some people think limiting what publications are available in a children’s library section is book banning. To make an extreme example, one might ask why Hustler magazine is not available in all school libraries. Apparently someone determined such “literature” is not appropriate for that environment. Obviously what is inappropriate has a good dose of subjectivity but clearly many institutions have made decisions to ban access to certain work.
The book-banning panic seems to be more of a difference of opinion as to appropriateness than a real issue of banning books.
Teacher groups want to eliminate or somehow severely modify what they like to characterize as “high-stakes testing.” In our fair Commonwealth, we are talking about MCAS tests, a standardized examination administered several times during a student’s career. The can-you-believe-it part is a recent study reported by The Associated Press noting math and reading ability for students across the nation have sunk to the lowest levels in decades. One might ask if we do not continue testing, how will anyone know if, moving forward, we are restoring the elusive improvement necessary to maintain international leadership.
The state’s Family and Mobility Act has become law in Massachusetts. Sounds like a good use of taxpayer money: supporting families and perhaps increasing mobility — whatever that means. But if you read what the law really authorizes, you will find we now are providing drivers’ licenses to undocumented arrivals. The interesting state legislative reaction is to add staffing to the RMV. So, taxpayers who have been here for years have had to suffer the snail-like pace often endured at the Registry. But now that those who have entered the country illegally have been authorized to get a license, our state has spawned increased staffing to reduce wait times. And, the RMV says, they will have information in multiple languages to accommodate all applicants’ native language. Babylon, anyone?
I won’t even hint I have a reasonable handle on the details, but now the Feds are telling certain Massachusetts car dealers to not turn on the Right to Repair access that voters overwhelming voted for a couple years back. Apparently this electronic connection could potentially allow a malicious hacker to access benign but private owner/driver information and more significantly actually take control of your vehicle. Given the capability of your cellphone, for example, do people really think such possible intrusions into your safety is not a relatively simple task? Imagine a hacker dedicated to such malevolent activity. Believe it or not, people voted for this access.
In the no-free-lunch category: electric cars and highway maintenance. A report by The AP suggests there is mounting pressure on states to find an alternative to fuel tax for highway maintenance. Obviously, if your car does not use gas, you aren’t paying fuel tax. The Tax Foundation says about 40% of the cost to maintain our roadways in the United States comes from fuel tax. State to state varies widely, from a low of about 7% to a high of 70%, but most states hover in the middle, creating the 40% average. Believe it or not, some propose that drivers pay for road maintenance based on their miles driven. Seems like a great idea. Big Brother monitoring your driving habits and sending you a bill every month for miles driven. Maybe the system could be enhanced by adding in your vehicle’s weight. Put a couple of overweight people in the backseat and your road tax bill goes up.
If you like that notion, perhaps you can buy into the idea that folks without kids in a local school should not have to pay any taxes associated with their school system. Roads do not just benefit users and pay-as-you drive isn’t going to work.
Those are a few quick samples of recent items that ought to raise concerns but didn’t necessarily grab headline attention. When election time rolls around, make your choice based on who can best represent your thoughts.