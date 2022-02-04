OK, Tom Brady was one of the best footballers to play in the NFL.
Now, like most people with fulfilled careers, except for self-obsessed narcissists like Anthony Faucci, Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell and too many others, Tommy Terrific is retiring. Everyone knew the day was inevitable. With the apparently laser-like focus on his health, some valuable input from his advisors and good old fashion luck, he was able to stay in a game that cancels careers much sooner for many.
Brady’s retirement announcement, in a typically theatrical production, is front page news, every minute on the local news, everything about how this wonderful guy is leaving the sport he loves, giving it all up for his family. Oh, and most likely because some publicist jolted him to reality, he sent out a thank you to his New England fans, then Coach Bill Belichick, albeit a bit late after apparently forgetting the team and association that propelled him to the top of his profession.
The theme being Tom is leaving the sport because he wants to spend more time with his family. That will not allow him to maintain his 100% devotion to football. I guess you can’t fault him for that.
So off he goes and what I’ve got to wonder about is the lamentations we see when fans are interviewed regarding their feelings about the retirement. It is truly amazing that anyone cares. How will Brady’s retirement impact your life? Brady left New England under what any reasonable person would believe are contentious issues. Given the Buc’s last season contest where Brady overruled the coach’s decision during a game, it seems pretty reasonable to think that sort of attitude would cause significant friction with Belichick.
Imagine any player telling him how to run his team. And then this Antonio Brown fellow’s appearance in Foxboro. It was most likely Brady’s doing and, as a multiple-time loser, Brown’s actions after signing in Tampa was a clear demonstration of Brady’s poor ability to judge character. You’ve got to wonder why he supported and perhaps demanded the hiring of Brown. How Belichick acceded to that signing is befuddling.
Football is a business, Tom Brady is good at it, and you’ve got to wonder how his connection with the Patriots and more specifically Belichick devolved. A logical conclusion is that Brady wanted to control the team’s workings and at the end, owner Bob Kraft could not resolve the issues so Brady left. But not after Kraft earned billions of dollars thanks to the Brady- Belichick team.
Vince Lombardi presumably used this expression decades ago: Money isn’t everything but its the only way to keep score.
That sentiment makes Bob Kraft the big winner.
Most likely neither Belichick nor Brady would have been as successful without the other.
I think it would be correct to describe the relationship as symbiotic and synergistic. Perhaps Brady’s departure choice was to prove he didn’t need the Patriots. Ya’ know, the organization that made his career.
Probably a dose of dysfunction causing it to end, and fans lamenting Brady’s retirement with lack of thanks to New England.
So, why does anyone care? Brady wants to spend more time with the family and apparently he is applauded for that decision.
Before anyone gets all excited regarding Brady’s altruistic family approach, they might want to consider the thousands of military folks who work that decision in defense of the country. And not for millions in salary. Not to mention the real dangers they face.
Why does retirement of a Florida guy get folks so excited? Simply put, why does anyone care? Whose life does it change?