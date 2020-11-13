It appears the former vice president has hoodwinked a large number of voters and won a razor-thin election. It is interesting to see and read interviews conducted with some who supported him with a vote.
A number of interviewees noted they ‘choose’ Joe Biden because they did not want Donald Trump. Others commented he was the better of two lousy choices. One of more interesting themes, frequently referenced, was the need for some sort of universal health care that apparently those selecting Biden believes he will deliver. A number of folks interviewed stated they wanted Medicare for all become the law of the land.
Usually, the supporters of such a plan add comments “like every other developed nation.” There are of course a couple of problems with their empty analysis.
First, Biden has not endorsed Medicare For All (MFA). Of course that is likely a moot point as the Squad begins to yank and tug Biden’s strings. But forget the politics of the “I won’t raise your taxes” claim. The real issue is those who want MFA do not seem to have an understanding of how the program really works.
No interviewer ever seems to ask respondents if they know about Medicare funding and financial support. My assumption is those in support of MFA believe it would be some sort of super efficient, government-run, low-cost health care panacea.
Anyone familiar with Medicare knows it is not free, it’s not a program that supports low cost, and it is hardly efficient at delivering first-class health care.
What the MFA demanders apparently fail to comprehend is Medicare is funded by participants their entire working lives. Once a recipient gets to 65, their Social Security is tapped for about $140 per month, the government, complements of taxpayers, kicks in something like 40% of the cost. All for some shaky coverage.
Then, should a participant actually want usable coverage, it is necessary to purchase a supplementary coverage plan. Television commercials hawk all sorts of programs but none ever talk about the cost.
In fact, the current bunch of commercials on the air talk about all sorts of free, extended benefits. What they seem to ignore is there are no “free” benefits unless a recipient is on some sort of public welfare program such as Medicaid. Real supplement plans will set a participant back anywhere in the range of $200 per month.
Medicare for all is an empty claim. Maybe it is some sort of moniker for a government-sponsored universal health care program. Perhaps a better approach might be for reporters to ask Biden how, as a senator for far-too-many years, his health care program worked and was paid for. I would imagine if Americans were afforded the luxury of Congressional health care, most would buy in without a second thought. But of course the problem then would be the country does not have enough money to pay for such a proposal.
It will be interesting to see how Biden approaches the health care dilemma, Groups like the Squad, Bernie Sanders and others leaning over the left edge of the Democratic party, want free everything.
With Biden’s claim he won’t raise the average guy’s taxes, he will be caught in a conundrum attempting to ameliorate the over the top demands of the ultra-progressives while keeping his campaign promises.
At the end of the day, it certainly seems there is going to be a severe case of buyers’ remorse when this empty shell of a has-been politician fails to deliver.
Or worse yet, cedes power to New Dealers who destroy the economy.
