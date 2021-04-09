Saw this coming, no surprise. Seems our own senator, Elizbeth Warren, has become the mouthpiece for canceling legal debt.
Some statistics:
44 million have student debt of $30,000-40,000 with more than 90% funded in some way by the government.
About 30% of the student debtors are late with their payments — in default (nine months-plus) — or have stopped paying altogether.
About half of the debtors don’t graduate.
Half of all student debt is for graduate school.
All of this tallies to $1.5 trillion in legally incurred debt.
Student debt is a product of the notion that low-income individuals pursuing a college degree would benefit from low-cost, federally subsidized and/or guaranteed loans. Various programs provide students with grants, direct, and government-backed loans, that allow many who otherwise would not be been able to attend college to do so.
Over the past couple of decades, as economic cycles adversely impacted state funding, college costs precipitously outpaced other costs and student debt rose.
Now, supporters of ‘cancel’ programs parade debtors who lament the costs of repaying these loans.
It’s no revelation that liberal thinkers vigorously promote that much of this legally incurred debt be ‘canceled.’
How debt assumed with a legal contract for a specific benefit can be canceled, at the expense of taxpayers, seems incredulous. “Loanees,” who were misled or fraudulently drawn into accepting a loan, ought to seek legal remedy. But those who signed the bottom line accepted legal, moral and liability obligations.
Compare today’s programs to the most significant support offerings ever, that being the World War II GI Bill.
Veterans benefited from this program intended to ‘repay’ those who served the nation. Unlike student grant or loan programs initiated in the 1960s, the GI Bill was a quid pro quo. Serve the nation, the nation gives back. In contrast, cancel proposals are more a no pro quo: We give, you take.
Taxpayers are generally unaware debt ‘forgiveness’ is taxable.
If your bank canceled your $250,000 mortgage, that erasure for which you are no longer liable is taxable. Same for student debt. As late night hawkers proclaim: ‘But Wait!’ ... student debtors have no worries. The Covid Relief Bill took care of that.
Included in the $2 trillion spending morass was a provision that student loan forgiveness would not be taxable. What other clever provisions are hidden under the guise of COVID relief?
Some cures to the student debt ‘crisis’ are:
Get the government out of the loan business. ‘Neither a borrower nor a lender be.’ Good words for all. Recognizing that impossibility, there needs to be more restrictive conditions for loans. Pre-loan due-diligence before acceptance needs to be forced upon applicants.
No loans should be made that create debt greater than some percentage of projected annual salary. Study of 19th-century German art is a fine pursuit to follow but does not warrant incurring $100,000 of debt. No loans, other than for study in professions with high salary expectations allowed for graduate study.
Many more restrictions need to be established. But the fundamental concept is no loan without a high likelihood of ability to repay within 5-7 years of post- undergraduate college in the degree field.
With regard to existing loans, there is no obligation that overrides the moral obligation of a debtor to repay their commitment.
