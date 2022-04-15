There is not enough space for a statistics lesson on correlation vs. causation.
I’ll just sum it up with this: Just because when something changes and another factor moves, it is wrong to simply claim one causes the other. An example is offered by man-made climate changer claimants. Because climate readings show higher temperatures moving with rising carbon dioxide, there is correlation, but yet-to-be-proven, causation. In fact, there are strong arguments that temperature increase causes rising carbon dioxide, not the reverse.
Now that I have incited the fury of all amateur environmentalists, I’ll get to the point of today’s brilliance.
Electric vehicles (EV) are all the rage. When you read the dramatic world-saving impact that could be realized if we all just went out and dropped $60,000 to buy a new EV, I can’t imagine why anyone would wait another day.
Having previously outlined the huge list of limiting issues associated with EVs, we won’t relive that insight. Instead, it’s worth digging into just what impact changing our internal combustion (IC) cars and trucks to electric might have on the dire carbon dioxide increases.
Let’s rank countries that contribute carbon dioxide. No surprise, China leads the pack with 29% of the world’s total. Next comes the United States at 14%, about half that of China. At about half again comes from Indian and Russia in the single-digit percent.
States like California are moving to ban sales of IC cars in 13 years. Our fair Commonwealth would like something similar. You’d think if the impact were so great, why are we waiting so long?
An analysis of carbon dioxide sources in this country is useful. List topping is transportation, at 29% of our nation’s total. A slightly lower percentage notes generation of electricity. You know, the power source needed to charge the batteries of the non-IC-powered (not really electric, but battery-powered vehicles.) For IC vehicles in this country, a bit less than two thirds of carbon emission comes from passenger cars, a third from commercial vehicles. And with some rounding, 10 percent or so from aircraft, etc.
Now for bottom-line math. For 60% of the 29% of the 14% of worldwide carbon dioxide contributed by U.S. passenger cars, means that of the total carbon dioxide contribution, U.S. passenger cars account for about 2 1/2%. So, if tomorrow, everybody started driving a battery car, vehicle carbon dioxide contribution would diminish by that amount. Sort of.
The electricity to charge those batteries, however, would have to come from somewhere. The most immediate source would have to be — you guessed it, fossil-fuel fired power plants. Likely it would be coal. Realistically, the carbon dioxide from power plants would go up and the carbon cost of battery cars would drive the fixed source carbon dioxide generators higher, lowering the carbon savings. So, maybe battery cars would actually save only 1-1.5%.
Wowie, zowie! A whopping 1-2 percent in carbon dioxide reduction by just ditching our IC fossil-fueled cars. The nation’s transportation system would collapse, interstates would be littered with Teslas and environmentalists would bemoan the millions of tons of hazard waste batteries being dumped in landfills.
Clearly the answer to whatever the question, is not electric/battery cars. Rather the emphasis needs to be on clean IC fuel like hydrogen, reliable electrical generation with tidal and safe nuclear power plants, starting with recognition that battery cars are not going to save anything. A Green New Deal indeed.