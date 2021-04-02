Few people I have spoken with are aware of the state’s 2021 environmental protection bill: Senate Bill 9. Charlie Baker, after irrelevant tweaks, signed the bill into law a few days ago.
What’s this bill about? Here’s a snippet: Section 5. ... the roadmap plans required by subsection (b) of section 3 for 2025, 2030, 2035, 2040 and 2045 shall be consistent with each other, cumulative in effect and constructed to realize the 2050 statewide greenhouse gas emissions limit imposed by said subsection (b) of said section 3. Each plan, including the 2050 plan, shall (i) address each sector subject to a statewide greenhouse gas emissions sublimit imposed by section 3A; (ii) indicate for each sector how, to what extent, and when the commonwealth will act ...
There are plenty of specifics that detail design criteria of everything from urinal troughs to electric charging stations. But the focus is carbon, and protecting the Environmental Justice Population.
Sections of SB9 describe the state’s nanny over-site of how to live our lives.
But this bill is not just about some pie-in-the sky environmental protection. One main focus of this legislative magnificence is specific emphasis on protection of the “Environmental Justice Population.”
The “Environmental Justice Population” means a neighborhood whose annual median household income is equal to or less than 65 percent of the statewide median or whose population is made up 25 percent minority, foreign born, or lacking English language proficiency, according to mass.gov.
The Sierra Club’s comment is a good summary describing this ‘population.’ Notably, the bill would codify environmental justice definitions into state law, strengthening much-needed environmental protections for vulnerable, typically low-income, communities of color.
Definition of this group goes far beyond that overview and with heads counted, some sources note one-third of the state’s residents are included. For example, if you are not a college graduate, your group might fit the definition.
As many governmental intrusions attempt to control freedoms and liberties with seemingly do-gooder monikers, SB9 also goes too far, fails at recognition of reasonable thought and intentionally misleads uninformed, unsuspecting citizens.
SB9 is introduced as: An act creating a next-generation roadmap for Massachusetts climate policy.
Sounds benign. But you do not have to read too far when you realize this is a liberal foray into wealth redistribution based on state control of everything in the Commonwealth, under the guise of saving the world.
It is apparent legislators have taken a good pull on the ‘climate control’ jug and recognize yet another opportunity to pander to their base.
Fabled King Canute is remembered for his recognition of man’s futile attempts to control the tide. Beyond that, Canute reflected on the futility of man when attempting to command nature. Not our lawmakers. Maybe they do, maybe they don’t know they cannot control nature and the climate. But with an opportunity to appeal to some group who likely do not even know they are being singled out as unable to help themselves, our leaders are seizing the moment to not let this ‘crisis’ go to waste.
This forum is not appropriate to digest all 114 sections of SB9 but for citizens with an interest in how their taxes might be squandered, and the state’s economy destroyed, they will want to review the text of the bill.
Then next election, decide who you really want managing your life, or if you’d rather take responsibility for your own actions.
