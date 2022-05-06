Again, have to admit my wife was right. Nobody cares.
Last week I Googled to determine what company had administered the vaccination program at Gillette Stadium.
CIC Health, a company that provides coordination and logistics — not so much a health provider — was the answer I found.
Expecting a call would provide answers regarding questions with the COVID vax program last year, I gave them a call. Imagine my surprise when their representative told me that CIC Health had nothing to do with COVID vaccinations; they were only in the testing business. He was quick to offer he could provide test locations.
I explained their website noted CIC Health proudly announces involvement in more than a million vaccinations, even though no longer in the business. The rep was not familiar with that involvement. He also indicated he could not help with vaccination records.
To my surprise, earlier this week, I got a call from a supervisor at CIC Health who apologized for the wrong information I received earlier. To their credit, they really do audit calls to their customer service. Who would have thought those disclaimers like ‘This call is being recorded to allow quality assurance’ are actually reviewed.
The supervisor said the representative with whom I had spoken offered inaccurate information and should have been able to provide me with answers. He went on to confirm that CIC Health had in fact been the organization at the Gillette site and he could assist me with correcting records.
After emailing me a Vaccination Attestation Form and my return of it to him with a picture of my vaccination card, he corrected my record in the state database. He was unable to answer any questions in regard to how payment for the shots administered was reimbursed. He called me again to indicate he had no further information about payment.
Why was my record wrong? The CIC rep suggested, as he was able to scan their data base, it was likely the data entry clerk assigned shots given to another Robert Foley with a different, but similar birth date, to my record. Plausible explanation, but makes you wonder if the shots given to another individual were assigned to my record, why did he show up in the system?
As usual, there are unexplained twists to the story.
Last week, after calls to CIC and such, my wife searched the internet and found a state database where she located an accurate record of her COVID shots. When I looked, none of my Gillette shots were to be found. To go back for a minute, my Sturdy Memorial Hospital Patient Portal record showed I had gotten four shots at Gillette. Somehow the info had been transmitted to the Sturdy system but now did not appear in the state database. So, by some unexplained mechanism, the state/CIC system transmitted incorrect data to my local health provider but presumably unexplained deletions to my record were not. No answers there.
To sum up where I have arrived: My state records, as well as my individual record at my health care provider, have been corrected.
What’s left? There seems to be a vacuum of detailed information as to when, why, how my state record was deleted (the correct, as well as the wrong, shot documentation). And no one knows how charges for the shots were assigned. I recall providing Medicare and supplemental policy numbers to the CIC Health group so I got to wonder why if they were not used for charges.
As one final attempt to find some answers, I accessed my Medicare record online. That showed Medicare paid for the first COVID shot at Gillette but no others. So there were no erroneous charges to my account. It is a bit curious though to see one COVID shot charged to Medicare but neither of the other two I received. Who knows why?
I guess that’s it. A few answers, excuses for incompetence, a corrected record. I would suggest everyone check their online, state COVID shot record and any other insurer notes to see how your records reflect reality. Now, enough about COVID.
Next time we’ll take at look at the insanity of “canceling” student loans.