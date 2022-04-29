The saga continues. Last week I noted the erroneous entries in my vaccination record. Specifically, the group who administered the massive immunization project at Gillette Stadium had made mistakes by entering two wrong entries into my record.
Along with the two correct entries, two mistakes were created when they noted I had gotten two shots that I never received.
The errors were found when I reviewed my patient portal records that record my medical history at my health care provider.
Concerned that there may have been charges for services never received, I set out on a quest to correct the records but more importantly try to find out if fraud was involved by making improper charges for shots never given. Or were the mistakes simply demonstrated incompetence by those responsible for keeping records.
It is interesting to talk to people who pretty much all say that COVID shots are ‘free’ so why is there any concern about how many are administered? As I have previously suggested, there ought to be a law that prohibits the use of the word ‘free’ any time the government administers anything. Rather, the words required need to be ‘taxpayer funded.’
Back to the adventure.
My quest started with a call to the group responsible for maintaining the patient portal; my health care provider. One call to the information desk, a transfer to the records section, a voice message left describing my inquiry. A short time later I got a call back from the person responsible for patients’ records. Her first response was to amend the records I would need to fill out a form, submit it and after review the records could be corrected. I think this approach was more aimed at doctor comments and the like.
After describing to her that incorrect vaccination records were my concern, she indicated that she could fix those entries (in my health care provider’s patient record) but because the information was somehow extracted from a state’s database, I would need to contact them for that record to be corrected. She was not sure how one goes about that challenge.
So, off to the internet to Google how to get to my state COVID vax record. Among the finds was a site something like the Massachusetts Immunization Info System. Looked good. They had a couple of phone numbers to contact them if you had questions about records and so forth. The first number, a 617 area code, leads the caller to a six-choice menu. Press 1 for this, 2 for that ... or when you get to the end, Press 6 to return to the main menu.
Since none of the first five choices had anything to do with record errors, I pressed 6 thinking I had perhaps missed a useful choice. Bingo, immediately disconnected. I tried a second call, same result. Next, I tried the ‘800’ number: even more discouraging results. When that call got through, the response was ‘That number is no longer in service.’
Humph? Since all the COVID vaccination programs were funded by the federal government, I figured a call to my U.S. rep’s office might be a place to get some help. I called Congressman Jake Auchincloss’ office and got to talk to a staffer. After explaining my issue I was told this was a state matter and they could not help.
Suggesting I was concerned that since the federal government was paying (i.e. taxpayer money) perhaps the feds might want to audit the state’s spending and potential for fraud. I was told that was not something with which the feds are involved. The staffer suggested I might want to call my state representative or state senator.
Hoping to find someone at the state level, I then called the governor’s office. There I got to leave a message detailing my concern and a request for some help to correct my record of COVID vaccinations. A week and a half later I am still waiting to hear back from that request.
The first round of inquiries led me pretty much nowhere, other than the local records being corrected. So this week I did contact my state representative, Jay Barrows. After a cordial 15-20 minute discussion, he asked that I summarize my concerns in an email to detail pretty much what is noted above. He suggested he had a contact who has worked with the COVID programs in the state and he might be able to find some answers.
It will be interesting to see what is uncovered with that inquiry.
Wanting to keep the search going, I next Googled what company was contracted by the state to administer the COVID vaccinations at Gillette Stadium where I had gotten my first shots and from where the reporting errors had emanated.
Next, in Episode 3, we’ll relive conversations with CIC health group and other contacts in my search for answers. As you anxiously await the next installment, you might want to dig into your vaccination records. You never know what you might find.