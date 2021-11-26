An old USMC habit has me continuing to jog a few times a week. Early morning November air gets you thinking and this week in the brisk temperatures I got to thinking about debt and economics.
I am not sure which historical figure, Benjamin Franklin, maybe, who said something to the effect: “neither borrower nor lender be.” Good words but hardly a contemporary prescription for finances these days. Personal or institutional.
Personally my debt is small. Today, maybe a couple of hundred dollars for seasonal pseudo essentials. A trip to the grocery store to buy a turkey, a stop at the liquor store for some necessary bourbon, a couple of gadget items from Amazon. But I have a repayment plan. At the end of the month I will electronically move the required funds from another account to cover my Visa bill. No interest and a couple percent ‘rewards.’
How about the federal government? The national debt is about $30 trillion. Thirty trillion. That’s a lot of zeros. While bourbon is an essential item on my ‘must have’ list, I am not convinced the government’s spending is all must-haves. So how exactly does Uncle Sam plan to repay that lots-of-zeros debt?
In the old days, government finance was backed by real stuff, like gold. It was piled up and presumably one could exchange some intrinsically worthless paper money for a pile of gold at the current value. You could leave with some actual property that had real value and taken just about any where to exchange for something you needed. Not so much these days.
Our legislators apparently believe the way to prosperity is to borrow or somehow otherwise just keep dumping money into the economy. You don’t have to think long or hard to why that is not a prize-winning idea.
Without a standard such as gold or some item with intrinsic value to back it, a government’s currency is essentially worth what people think it is worth. Global economics allows trading goods and commodities that somehow determine and juggle values to come to an equilibrium among trading nations. The result is consensus what a country is worth. With a given amount of that nation’s currency about, it is worth what markets settle on.
So what happens when there is no real value added to a nation’s worth but there is more currency flooded into the economy? If economics have settled on some value with ‘X’ amount of currency in circulation, what happens to the value when more is made available? It has to become worth less. The general moniker we use to tag this phenomenon is inflation.
It seems that is where we are today. Interest rates are so low, house buying is out of control and with prices being so high, no one seems to care because the monthly payments are low. Politicians want to mandate inflated employee value paid in the form of ‘living wages.’
Liberal politicians think unskilled labor ought to be compensated for such jobs so involved employees can earn a ‘living wage’ for a 40-hour week. We previously examined the inflated wage laws the government imposes on taxpayer-funded projects.
Pouring more inflated dollars into an inflated economy is just like throwing gasoline on an open fire. But it seems that’s what progressives want: more people with more money that is worth less than in a conservative, growing economy.
Toss in free ‘T’ rides, ‘forgiveness’ for college debt, higher taxes and you have a recipe the Democrats salivate over. More folks dependent on the government
The answer? I have said it many times. Drain the swamp. Legislators’ terms need to be limited. It is clear voters do not want to exercise their power to rid Washington of the denizens who have found their sweet spot on the tab of American taxpayers. It’s not just guys like that Patrick Leahy fellow from Vermont who has decided eight terms as a U.S. Senator is enough. Eight or 10 years for anyone is plenty. We need new people with new ideas not beholden to those who keep them in power. Economics is only one of the problems new faces could fix.
