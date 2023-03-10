OK, I will be the first to admit, to no one’s surprise, I am not a fan of the Democratic state legislature.
But imagine my shock and awe the past couple weeks when two of the newly elected officials announced what amounts to fairly significant updates to the Commonwealth’s fiscal control.
A week or two back, new Gov. Maura Healey released information that she is proposing changes to the tax structure. Way overdue notions like increasing the inheritance tax exemption amount seem almost too reasonable and “unprogressive” for any politician in the state to suggest. Of course, there are other items that are more in line with what we’d normally see delivered from a Democratic leader. Stuff like giving people money for having kids and relief for septic installs and updates are more typical of what we’d expect. After all, the state can now afford to fund these tax-reducing activities with the new tax on high earners.
But perhaps more significantly, the new state auditor, Diana DiZoglio, has promised to audit the state legislature’s fiscal activities. That won’t get her invited to many parties.
Who knew, according to printed reports, such an audit had not been conducted in over a century? Over 100 years of spending with no one looking over the shoulders of our elected official who still seem to want to keep the doors shut and the public away from their decision-making shenanigans.
A couple weeks back The Sun Chronicle reported that our Commonwealth has what amounts to among the least transparent, no-public-permitted legislatures in the nation.
It might not be fair to assume that “closed books” spending might be a problem, but it sounds like a curtain that needs to be pulled back to let the taxpayers see what is happening. The salient question is: Why?
It will be interesting to see how DiZoglio fares in this ambitious endeavor.
If nothing else, she has demonstrated a courageous profile by even announcing such an audit would be in the works.
Perhaps a better approach might have been to just execute the audit on a large number of the auditees without an announcement to see what fruit has been shaken from the legislative trees.
Obviously, it is too early to predict the findings, but one can hope that any unreasonable expenditures or questionable costs that were paid for by taxpayers need to be repaid and any one found accountable needs to face whatever judicial penalties might be appropriate.
From a broad perspective, maybe this is the dawn of a new approach to government in the state where there is transparency, openness and less secrecy.
One fix, that I have many times noted, is to establish term limits for all political offices. That would be a good start to pull back the covers.