The world is a smorgasbord of stuff that ought to keep us worried. Here’s a sampling:
- There are federal laws that do not allow border entry willy-nilly not following defined procedures. Why does the government allow hundreds of thousands to flood across the border?
- There are now so many illegal entrants who claim amnesty, the court system has a backlog of about seven years to hear those cases. They have been released into our cities. Many given a cell phone. Does that sound like a system in control?
- If the undocumented have driver’s licenses, are they still undocumented?
Continuing the theme of ‘rules don’t matter’:
- Why were striking Brookline teachers not held in contempt? Norfolk Superior Court issued an order they were not to strike or threaten to strike. If there are no repercussions for ignoring a court order, why does anyone have to obey any court order? A one-day violation is OK? Are those who went on strike going to be disciplined?
- In what appears to be a violation of federal and state law, why are protestors allowed to create unimpeded ruckus at SCOTUS judges’ homes?
- Will the spending ever stop? Rational people know that unfettered federal spending is the feed bag of inflation. Joe Biden’s government keeps filing the trough.
- The Biden administration is supplying bargain priced internet to low-income households through private providers. Who pays? Biden says ‘No new taxes.’ Who needs new taxes when working people pay in other ways.
- Why are there pallets stacked with baby formula at the southern border, being given at taxpayer expense to illegal border crossers, when Americans can’t find any on shelves?
Local spending is no better:
- How come Mansfield schools’ enrollment is declining but the budget keeps increasing?
- In the private sector: Fall Boston University tuition is set. Cleverly, the cost held under $80k. Something like $79,600 all in. Heck, a gallon of gas, you’re over 80 large. Maybe there is an issue with private, higher education?
And then there are things that just make you wonder:
- Is Dr. ‘Doom’ Anthony Fauci ever going to retire? How about Congressional leaders? Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein, Charles Grassley, Bernie Sanders — age limits maybe?
- Why did Jill Biden go to Ukraine instead of Joe Biden? Makes you wonder who is in charge.
- Protestors churn as the SCOTUS is set to overturn a presumed Constitutional right to abortion. I am hardly a Constitutional scholar but I did take the time to try to understand Roe v. Wade. Few could describe what that decision was about other than ‘abortion.’ It really does require a far deeper knowledge of Constitutional precedent (than a vast majority possess) to understand the ruling. Few protestors on either side could explain the decision other than ‘it’s a right.’ Once you realize there is nothing about abortion in the Constitution, you’ve got to wonder why people scream about ‘Constitutional Rights.’ Contrast those demands when anti-gunners yak about gun control: an issue explicitly defined in the Constitution. The bottom line is few really do know how the Constitution works, yet believe they are experts. That is what is ought to worry people.
- Anybody else think gluing your hand to the counter at Starbucks to protest pricing is loony? If you don’t like what a retailer does, vote with your feet.
- Anyone else wonder what the COVID positivity rate means? Who decides who gets tested? It is not a random process which would cause any statistician to reject the biased findings. Who manipulates the numbers? Some observers think government agencies involved are cuing up support for questionable voting practices this fall with suggestions in-person voting will be unsafe.
Where did America go?