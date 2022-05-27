This week’s column was going to highlight a sampling Mansfield’s financial wastes. But clearly the acts of a maniacal Texan teen has focused us on another diabolical mass shooting.
There needs to be objective assessment of insane actions rather than knee-jerk reactions to provide a basis for rational response.
As expected, in a standard progressive tactic, anti-gunners have responded to the debacle with their mantra of “never let a good crisis go to waste.”
As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott expressed his dismay of the incident at a press conference, Beto O’Rourke — the former U.S. Senate and presidential candidate and now Texas gubernatorial candidate — went on an unbridled babble and interrupted the governor.
Senators again want to remove filibuster rules from their institution, and lots of individuals want “more gun laws.”
The Sun Chronicle has had many columns imploring more restrictions on the constitutional right of gun ownership. Politicians with a clearly socialist tilt, remind the public that shooting incidents, as seen in this country, are rare in European nations. Pretty much anyone who is not a gun owner or believer in constitutional rights condemns the NRA.
Political activists like New York Attorney General Letitia James and lawmakers in San Francisco, declared the NRA a domestic terrorist organization. The same progressive politicians who take all sorts of shady donations from socialist, anti-American ideals promoting groups would prohibit the NRA from supporting any political activity.
How many NRA members have committed mass shootings? Or how many have used guns to commit crimes. How many pragmatic NRA members are involved in violent incidents? Perhaps those who condemn the NRA as un-American have reviewed in detail the activities of the NRA and found terrorist-supporting rhetoric or incitement of violence promoted by the organization?
It would be worthwhile for those details to be provided along side the group speak cries bemoaning the NRA.
It’s clear, that those who condemn the NRA will never change their view. But I would suggest those who might take a more open-minded approach to such an issue, ought to spend a few minutes to understand the true background mission of the group. Consider the mission statement: “The heart of The NRA Foundation’s mission is preserving the core of our American values and traditions in our steadfast effort to Teach Freedom.”
The focus of the NRA’s actions is preservation of Second Amendment rights; the group’s mission is to insure that American values and freedoms, across the board, are not infringed upon. It is clear that such ideas often come in conflict with those who espouse that Federal laws ought to transcend state regulations. It is obvious that those not familiar with the somewhat onerous Massachusetts gun laws have little idea that our Commonwealth has imposed rules that makes most other progressive states envious.
Here’s another thought on why there are groups who would eliminate gun ownership. When the nation decided citizens ought not be required to serve in the military by ending the draft, the number of veterans was diminished. The vast majority of veterans have been trained in safe weapons handling practices. They recognize guns are not inherently evil and with proper training, most individuals can safely use a gun. This perspective has been lost. And with a significant reduction in recreational hunting, not many are familiar with gun use beyond the spectacular headlines when sensational crimes are committed. The result is fear.
Unlike the safety rules promoted by the NRA, maligned as a fear-monger, it is the media who set the stage for fear of guns within the uninformed public.
AK-47. AR-15. Assault weapons. Second Amendment. Where does AK come from? AR ... Assault rifle? Amendments?
My guess would be that many who scream about some constitutional right to abortion are the same people who screech about ignoring the Second Amendment. Few could explain the above labels.
As has been identified by any number of folks, the real problem of dealing with gun violence is the ignored problem of mental illness when an affected individual suffers violent tendencies. Decades ago, those so identified as having a penchant for diabolical actions were institutionalized.
Clearly some of those institutions were pathetic excuses for “medical” institutions but the idea of removing such individuals from society needs to be revisited.
If you are a supporter of no-guns for America, work to change the Constitution.
While the order of rights does not prescribe precedence, coming in second certainly hints somebody thought gun ownership was important.