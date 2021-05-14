As I paged through The Sun Chronicle Tuesday morning, there were the typical local stories: gas prices rising, somebody had a gun, new leadership at an elder assistance facility, and the ever repeating cry for higher taxes in every community.
In its usual middle of the paper location, to no one’s surprise, was the editorial reprint from some big city rag bashing something-anything to do with any activity that does not fit the liberal agenda. Business as usual.
Then I read on to where the ‘Opinion Faithful’ contribute their thoughts to what is else wise proffered on the Opinion Page.
As a regular contributor, the editor occasionally contacts me to suggest an edit, questions some idea, or informs me that a certain topic might set off a storm of criticism. This time, with no warning, imagine my wide-eyed astonishment when I read contributors’ thoughts of concern that I had perhaps been abducted, been spirited away, locked in the basement of The Sun Chronicle’s building being forced to write ‘sensible stuff?’ Worries that something had been done to me. I sincerely appreciate the concern. But no, I am not ‘countin’ flowers on the Wall ... playin’ solitaire ‘til dawn with a deck of 51 ...’ (As sang the Statler Bros in the 1960s)
Rest assured, faithful followers, I am fine, not being detained, free to express my thoughts with no restrictions. And, no, heaven forbid, I have not slipped to the dark side. Rather, it’s all part of my plan. Just like those who would glide the nation into socialism and more government control, I stumbled onto the approach that inch by inch, step by step, maybe in a series of Kumbaya moments, group hugs but without handouts, I can move the misled masses to clarity of thought that escapes bleeding-heart liberals. It seems green-green grass (not the smoking kind) is apparently not quite as acceptable as we might think.
So if I can confuse and beguile those who otherwise find reason and logic upsetting, they may just start to recognize the misdirection of those who want to drive us to socialism and less freedom.
What has apparently escaped those who find my always rational, fact-based observations is I do not offer opinion but rather present a perspective devoid of emotional baggage.
From their comments, it is obvious that many who find fault with my essays are brimming with paradigm-plagued concepts of how the nation should be controlled with oppressive governmental restrictions, burdensome taxation, and handouts for those on the dole. Their emotion filter does not allow them to see facts. These would seem to be people who think the Second Amendment is a suggestion, voting should be allowed with no concern for identification, welfare should be available to those who are able but unwilling to work at menial jobs, legal debt ought to be erased. They believe government handouts are actually ‘free’ money. These emotionally overwhelmed folks probably think we ought to continue wearing masks, like Dr. Anthony Fauci, even after they are vaccinated for the ‘Rona.
Anyway, for those who have expressed their concern, I have not been confined, subjected to shock therapy, or lost my way. I have not been forced to ‘write sensible stuff.’ In fact, as any objective, unbiased reader expects I will continue to offer nothing but sensible stuff. Stuff derived from logic that always makes sense and supports the notion that the government ought to stay out of our lives.
