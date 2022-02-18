The greening of the world has been getting a lot of interest of late.
Up front are electric vehicles (EV). No carbon emitted (well, at least by the cars), green by nature, they are the future. President Biden says half the new cars in 2030 will be electric. The People’s Republic of California wants all electric cars. GM is done with gas cars by early next decade. Lots of states are introducing green vehicles to mass transportation fleets. No more melodic whine of a V12 Ferrari or roar of a 7-liter American V-8. Just the vacuum cleaner whiz of an electric car, with some artificial noise system to warn pedestrians distracted by cell phones.
As early adopters run out and buy a new EV, there are considerations that do not seem get much attention.
Here are a couple of thoughts.
Everyone who believes the world needs saving from catastrophic man-made climate change is a proponent of electrifying cars. I suppose there are folks who would get rid of all powered vehicles and return the world to foot or animal conveyances. But then you would have to deal with flatulence from the animals, not to mention the cleanup required from their “exhaust.”
Lots of these environmental saviors are now proposing individual carbon allocations. You could be limited to how much beef you eat because of carbon associated with production. Can’t wait for that.
We might want to ponder, with all the new electric vehicles plugged into your local electrical grid, from where will the electricity to charge all these vehicle comes? How will it be delivered locally? Well, if we reduce use of air conditioning, stoves and ovens, and turn the winter thermostat down, there should not be any problem. You might not want to get rid of that old wood stove in the garage just yet, though.
Some sources note there is enough surplus of electric power in the US to power 75% of all-electric vehicles. Such estimates make you wonder why power companies are so quick to want to limit use of electricity. Some electric services want you to turn over control of your thermostat in return for reduced electric rates. So where is all this surplus electricity?
The reality of finding and delivering the charging needs for all these vehicle batteries seems to be a minor issue, but ignoring it does not fix the problem.
Electric cars are battery powered. In the past few years, batteries have improved significantly to where it is possible to manufacture cars with a cruising range of 200+ miles, which is at least two or three times that of older, first-generation battery power.
Still, contemporary battery technology requires hours of re-charging for any trip of useful distance. Depending on the charger, simplistically thinking, one must charge a car for about half the time it is traveling.
And how about lithium battery manufacturing? Lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, graphite — most of these materials are not resources native to the United States and pretty much sourced from all over. A good portion of this stuff comes from nations we consider to be on an iffy reliability list.
There does not seem to be a concern for how all these vehicles will be charged. A homeowner, in a single-family home with an accessible parking space can invest a couple thousand dollars and install a dedicated charging station. No one seems to have an answer for apartment dwellers, condo residents, street parkers in cities or parking garages. Given the initial cost and outfitting of charging provisions, where are the environmental justice heroes? How are poorer neighborhoods going to support a transition to EVs?
A cost to owners that no one seems to highlight is the problem of battery replacement.
Gas cars average life these days is about 12 years. An electric car on the road that long would require at least one battery change-out at a cost of thousands and thousands of dollars. Used cars with older batteries will have no resale value. Lower ongoing maintenance and operating charges are far outweighed by battery replacement cost.
Another significant concern with removing gas-powered cars from the nation will be a huge decrease in revenue collected from fuel taxes. Every state, as well as the federal government, collects billions of tax dollars each year from gas taxes. Anyone know where the government will find that lost revenue?
There are plenty more details to be considered and questions answered before EVs are widely deployed to save the planet. Everyone who supports the idea needs to think in a much broader view before we all plug in.