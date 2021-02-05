It seems our new president has wasted no time directing how the government will operate. The concept of executive orders has been around since George Washington and Joe Biden has joined in as have other presidents, in directing activity with this unilateral, as he called it in the recent past, “dictatorial approach.”
The precise foundation for the legality of a single individual issuing directives is not explicit but it is accepted that the executive officer, the president, has the authority to issue such decrees. What is clear is that any such directive must be legal, based on existing law and be constitutionally supported.
It would appear that any number of recent presidential orders dance around the issue of fitting the requirement of within-the-bounds of legality.
Along with a slew of orders that pretty much redo what Donald Trump undid after Barak Obama felt was necessary to govern by executive order, Biden is pressing hard to get a $1.9 trillion ‘coronvarius relief bill’ passed. In his words, ‘no ifs, ands or buts.’ This bill has got to pass.
Maybe its just me, but in so much as the government has already spent something on the order of $5 trillion the country does not have, it might be worth the effort to describe to America where that lump of dollars has gone.
Any number of reports describe a good portion has not yet been disbursed, a huge amount has seen fraudulent allocation and the vaccination circus continues. Most taxpayers ought to have an interest in where their hard-earned tax dollars are going.
The proposal apparently takes about 5,500 pages to define all the gory details of where this nifty chunk of change will go. Let’s do a bit of math for a second ... just to get some idea of what 5,500 pages looks like.
A sheet of paper is about 4/1000 (four one thousandths) of an inch thick. So if you got a book with 5,500 pages, give or take, you got a stack about 22 inches high. Throw it in a binder with some file separators and such and bingo, you are tickling 2 feet thick. Two feet. Figure 200 or so words per page, adjust for spacing and so forth, and you’ve got a million words. One million!
Now consider an every day, proficient average reader can take in about 300 words per minute ... oh my! That reader would take about 55 hours or so to read the entire tome. More hours than an average work week. Heck, 15 hours of over time.
Now that we have an understanding of the magnitude of the proposal it’s time to examine what it all means.
First off, is there anybody any where who wants to pretend any legislator has read the entirety of this proposal? Does any rational person think any of our 535 legislators has read any part of this? Well, other than perhaps their contribution to the pork.
Much of the bill has nothing to do with COVID relief simply because Congress, back in December, fused it with a $1.4 trillion spending measure.
I will admit I did not search for hours, but a quick excursion into the internet offered these tidbits as to where some of the $1.9 trillion is destined.
“Of the funds appropriated under Title III of the Act that are made available for assistance for Pakistan, not less than $15,000,000 shall be made available for democracy programs and not less than $10,000,000 shall be made available for gender programs.” Yep. $15 million for Democracy programs. And $10 million. For gender programs. In Pakistan.
Funds for “Resource Study of Springfield (Illinois) Race Riot.” That riot occurred in 1908.
Statement Of Policy Regarding The Succession Or Reincarnation Of The Dalai Lama. Couldn’t find the dollars for that gem but the words are apparently soliciting some funding.
There’s a commission tasked with educating “consumers about the dangers associated with using or storing portable fuel containers for flammable liquids near an open flame.” Whose relatives will collect on that worthwhile endeavor? Sounds like Darwin Award stuff.
Another $40 million will be allocated “for the necessary expenses for the operation, maintenance and security” of The Kennedy Center, which received $25 million in another COVID-19 relief bill earlier last year. To sort of flesh out the details here, it might be noted the Kennedy Center has been closed for quite a while.
$86 million for assistance to Cambodia; $130 million to Nepal, $135 million to Burma, $453 million to Ukraine, $700 million to Sudan. Not clear what the money is for but I am sure it will be a great investment all over.
The bill creates a Women’s History Museum and an American Latino Museum as part of the Smithsonian. Overall, the Smithsonian gets $1 billion. Only a billion? A drop in the $2 trillion bucket.
The bill directs legal allowances for transgendered males to complete with born-as-females individuals in scholastic sports.
And of course there are lots of dollars on gun violence research. Never let a crisis go to waste.
I could not find too many details, but our own Senator Ed Markey seems to have sneaked in a few bucks for some ‘off shore wind energy’ project. Hey, maybe that’s the Nantucket Sound proposal our own John Kerry was so opposed to and squelched a few years back.
These totally unrelated-to-COVID support programs are just the tip of the pork iceberg in the $2 trillion proposal. Not surprisingly, most mainstream news outlets completely ignore the pork spending and focus on the immediate handout programs like enhanced payments to families, eviction moratoriums, and extended unemployment benefits. And as you would expect, they ignore the long-term ramifications of what some call ‘pop up’ welfare programs as are included in the proposal. It does not take a far reach to realize that as more welfare is offered on a temporary basis, the greater the likelihood it will morph into some sort of long-term/permanent offering by the government. Make no mistake, this $1.9 trillion proposition is only the beginning of the Democrats’ enticement of those who find satisfaction in living off the government. A couple of questions everyone ought to consider when they contemplate this unfunded expenditure.
You might ask your congressional representative why is the bill seemingly described as aimed at COVID relief when in fact so much goes to other pork barrel expenditures. Does Biden know what is in the bill? If he knows, why does he not share that with the American people? Or is he in the dark like everyone else having never read the bill?
If this proposal were not such a disgraceful attempt at wasting taxpayer money and even more deeply mortgaging the future of the nation, it would be laughable. But remember, the president says it must pass, no ifs, ands, or buts.
All I want to know is: Where’s my $1,400 check?
