Seems City Counselor Diana Holmes has taken on one of the more important issues of our time: removing restrictions on sale and possession of fireworks in our fair Commonwealth.
Her logic, clearly warped by some unexplained foundation of irrelevance, suggests sale of fireworks would be a boon to the local area and state. She indicates that allowing sale and use of pyrotechnics would help the economy, noting such products are a part of a $2 billion, growth industry.
Counselor Holmes notes that since “fun has pretty much been canceled’ due to the pandemic, it’s the perfect time to introduce sale of all sorts of pyrotechnics. This is the first ‘social’ antidote I’ve seen to address the malaise many might have been subjected to because of the restrictions imposed to curb spread of the coronavirus.
Excitement and fun for the family at gatherings and summer cookouts would be enhanced if we could just legally indulge in her pyrotechnic fantasy. Perhaps a trip to the Emergency Room would add some ‘fun’ to the Fourth of July festivities.
The Sun Chronicle article detailing Holmes’ position notes some counter points in regard to ER visits and injuries frequently suffered by users who apparently didn’t quite achieve the family fun level. Hand injuries and fires are often described on the news every year occurring during the Fourth of July time frame. Worst case injuries often include small kids who were involved while the ‘excitement’ of users is enhanced with the liberal application of alcohol.
The National Fire Protection Agency publishes physical injury statistics that include serious trauma to all body parts: hands, eyes, face.
Close to 20,000 fires were reported to have been started by use of fireworks a couple of years ago. Just think of all the fun we in Massachusetts are missing out on. Well, except for those who do not like the laws and ignore them.
One of the more significant issues either purposefully or thoughtlessly omitted is problems associated with pets and more significantly, individuals who suffer PTSD episodes triggered by disturbances created with pyrotechnics.
Perhaps Ms. Holmes has never seen pets cower with fear as revelers have their fun. Worse, maybe she has never had occasion to attend to the needs of a war zone veteran who becomes unhinged when the pyrotechnic fun seekers blast away. What a great way to overcome the ‘canceled’ fun of the past 18 months. I suppose the economic benefits might include a few extra dollars for hospitals and urgent care facilities.
Various resources report that those prone to suffering from PTSD may have adverse effects ameliorated during pyrotechnic episodes if the events are expected, scheduled and not randomly perpetrated.
Problem is, most amateur fire-workers seem to not have much interest in concerns beyond their own entertainment. All hours of the day and night anytime the need hits them, pop-pop-pop.
I can offer an alternative for those with a sizzling need to expend explosive devices. Join the military. Not only will you be safely trained to use all kinds of neat explosives, you will get paid to play with this stuff.
If small time explosive devices don’t satisfy your needs, get into tactical aviation. Watching 500-pound napalm bombs illuminate the night or witness the hole made by a 500-pound bomb ought to give you a thrill. Five-inch Zuni rockets blasting off the wing of your aircraft is a real treat!
Given the state of the nation, the crisis in education considering we lost 18 months of meaningful learning in most public schools, all sorts of funding problems at every level of government, it just seems the most pressing issue local leaders ought not to be addressing is legalization of fireworks.
