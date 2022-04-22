Let’s start this week’s tome with a hint we are at the opening salvo of a serial offering. I don’t know how many Sun Chronicle readers listen to widely available podcasts on all sorts of platforms but some are quite interesting. You can rarely assess the veracity of what is offered but at the very least, stories like those from crime or history series draw your attention and capture your imagination.
Some are chilling descriptions of real events. They keep you hanging until the next episode. That’s what we’ve got here.
I’m not sure if I can provide a high level of intrigue but in keeping with my view that government is too big, too onerous, too wasteful, I hope to get some folks looking at how their tax dollars are spent by government agencies. Five or six hundred words won’t do justice to the cause.
My health care provider offers an online portal to patients’ health records. You can read about what transpired at your doctor visit, see records of your blood pressure, prescribed medications and so forth.
Those on the rolls of Medicare can see the nuances required to be explored by that fine government system. Important stuff like do you own any guns?
A week ago, I got a $10 co-pay bill for my last doctor visit which I guess was an annual physical. Such visits are not covered by Medicare. However, had the appointment been an annual wellness visit, federal law prohibits providers for billing the patient for such appointments. As I dug into the fine points of the just-received-bill for the services provided over two months prior, I found the details for what was included.
Aside from other stuff, there was a $100 charge for the nurse to give me a pneumonia shot. The ‘serum’ itself was billed at something like $400. So I suppose the $10 co-pay associated with my Medicare supplement was a pretty good deal.
With the plethora of shots I have gotten over the past two years: COVID, shingles, flu, pneumonia, I wasn’t sure when I had actually gotten the noted shot. But ah-ha! I recalled my doctor had mentioned the patient portal where I ought to be able to find my vaccination record. After a bit of exploring, password retrieval and so forth, Bingo. I found the vaccination record. Flu shots here, shingles there ... COVID here, there, there, there, there ... everywhere. Five in total.
Problem is, I have gotten only the recommended three. Original, one month later booster, and last fall’s six-month booster. Being skeptical and suspicious I figured it was worth the effort to find out why my record was wrong. Who made the wrong entries. What could be done to correct the errors. How did shots that I got outside my PCP’s area of responsibility get into my private medical record. Who paid? Logic would have had me listen to my wife who said: “You know nobody cares?” But what fun would that be?
Having gotten the original COVID shots at Gillette Stadium in the early days of the vaccination program, I dug deep into my memory to recall the administration of the program at that time was by some private enterprise, contracted by the state to spend federal, taxpayer funded, COVID dollars. Billions and billions. But since my physician’s medical group administers the patient records where the error was noted, I figured I would start there.
So started the quest for truth, justice and an understanding of how the mistakes were made and who would be willing to correct them. Were there false-corrupt claims for shots not administered?
Then I started with the plethora of calls I knew would be required to seek the truth. While readers await the next installment, here’s a teaser.
Anybody think that the state’s websites for COVID record keeping are up-tp-date and/or useful? Let’s just say, as usual, my wife was right.
Next week: Calls, calls, and more calls.