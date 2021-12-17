Sun Chronicle columnist Mike Kirby opined last week about public school leadership (“The glass ceiling in our schools,” City & Town, Dec. 11.)
You can’t argue with facts but there is more to this story than numbers. Kirby notes that about two of five school superintendents in the state are women and even fewer around the rest of the nation where the number is around one in three.
The gender bias is reversed with three of five principals being women in leadership positions at the elementary level.
My question is why is that statistic not troubling? It shows an imbalance in the other direction.
From an objective perspective, when observers talk about gender, race, or whatever roadblock seems to exist, it’s interesting that most often the contradictory proposal of inclusiveness and oneness pervades their vernacular.
Regardless of how somebody looks, or their background, logic suggests the person should be hired “in the blind,” that is, ‘ought to be the most qualified’ being the only criteria.
Just because someone has a certain background or looks a certain way, does not necessarily make them a personification of that group. Moreover, why does a school district have to have someone who is not a non-minority man? Why does a woman (just because) administrator make a district more effective?
Moreover, those who typically espouse the need for minority representation in some enterprise are the same folks who argue everyone ought to be treated equally.
In public institutions like schools, aren’t we interested in finding and installing the most qualified (and affordable) individual, regardless of gender or ethnicity?
Sidestepping the gender-bias question for a minute, it might be worth looking at school administrator structure.
Individuals who aspire to education leadership have ambition for some reason. Some believe they have the background for fiscal management. Maybe they feel an ability to provide new ideas and improve the learning experience. Or maybe, having started their career as a teacher, they are not really keen on that profession and want to move from the daily experience of working with kids directly. And there are educators who see opportunity to ‘goose’ their generous state-supported retirement award with a career-ending stint in a higher paying position.
How does an individual become a public school administrator? There is the obligatory state test which anyone who has the ambition should be able to pass without breaking a sweat. To those with weak English language skills, they rationalize it is a biased test. It’s also problematic that individuals are not supposed to serve in administrator positions without the test credentials, yet some districts hire individuals with an expectation (hope?) the hiree will take and pass the test.
Boston School Superintendent Brenda Cassellius is a prime example of a mis-step in this aspect. In August, it was learned that her license to run a school system in Massachusetts had expired because she never took the state’s certification exam.
She said her oversight was caused by a “misunderstanding between me and my team.”
Here is an example of a superintendent who can’t understand the requirements of the job but is in charge of the state’s largest public school system.
This is not an indictment of gender bias but it does suggest maybe a qualified candidate was not hired. Can’t satisfy job requirements but leading the district? One might question who was checking up on her commitments.
From a broad perspective it is perhaps not unique, but rare, that other enterprises hire administrators/managers in the manner that occurs in public schools. Take for example a principal’s position. Typically these days prospective candidates are screened by committees including school board members, teachers, and my favorite “includees,” i.e., students. That’s like having inmates on a team to screen new wardens.
A significant issue is that many hired into these positions have had essentially zero experience managing (forget leading) dozens of “knowledge workers,” i.e., teachers. In what other business is an individual assigned to a position with such responsibility having never had accountability for supervising a few, then a few more professional workers?
Licensing requirements include class work and some practicum but no real experience with managing increasingly larger work groups. Not to say its an impossible hurdle, but implausible to assume this approach frequently produces favorable results. How can an individual with essentially no experience manage/lead dozens of salaried workers? This shortcoming tends to move administrators to be managers, not leaders.
If we step back for a second and review the education process in the state, the approach is really simple. There are learning standards for every grade, every subject, progress is measured by the MCAS several times in a student’s career, schools’ success is assessed by their students’ performance.
We’ll avoid the MCAS value and validity discussion morass but it is what is defined. So the bottom line is, hire the person best qualified to insure their district follows the state guidelines for learning and performance. Color, gender, race, ethnicity have nothing to do with the existing structure.
