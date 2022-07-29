”These are the times that try men’s souls. In the course of our nation’s history, people of Boston have rallied bravely whenever the rights of men have been threatened. Today, a new crisis has arisen. The Metropolitan Transit Authority, better known as the MTA, is attempting to levy a burdensome tax on the population ...”
The MTA is now the MBTA, but not much else has changed.
Popularized by the Kingston Trio, the “M.T.A. Song” — better known as “Charlie on the MTA” — tells the story of a man named Charlie who got on the T at Kendall Square not knowing of increased fares. When he went to “change for Jamaica Plain,” not having the needed nickel, he was forced to ride forever.
The T has not had problems raising fares but continuously has problems with safety and efficiency. All at the expense of taxpayers. Charlie was immortalized in song but his story plagues every taxpayer and riders daily.
Let’s look at the T’s safety attitude.
In a previous column, I referenced Dupont’s STOP safety training. The program targets workplace safety based on human performance and behavioral expectations.
Dupont states that 96% of all workplace accidents are human related. In other words, it was someone’s failure to provide adequate instruction to do a task or failure to follow validated procedures as underlying causes of an accident. Skeptics argue such approaches are management attempts to blame workers, absolving the business of culpability.
Those who espouse that explanation do not understand the process. They are willing to accept accidents as unavoidable acts of God. But from a rational perspective, if one accepts accidents are essentially caused by human error, it is reasonable to presume that with proper training, discipline and accountability, accident avoidance is possible.
A deeper dive into STOP indicates workplace accidents are like a pyramid or iceberg where the very tippity-top-top would be a worst-case scenario, a workplace death, say. Underneath are lessening degrees of injuries and other sorts of mishaps. The foundation of the pyramid are near misses and close calls.
Look at what’s going on with the MBTA.
If one buys into the proposition that if more incidences of workplace accidents and near misses occur, the likelihood of a death becomes more probable. The MBTA situation is this: hardly a day passes without a report of some sort of incident, accident or near miss.
The most recent, serious incident occurred last Thursday when a train caught fire while crossing a bridge over the Mystic River in Somerville. It is Biblically miraculous that there were no serious injuries.
Another tenet of STOP is setting a goal of zero accidents. Most argue that this invalidates the whole program as unattainable. Recognizing that a zero goal is meant to change how problems are approached is essential to changing behavior.
Gov. Charlie Baker — who made fixing the MBTA part of his campaign during his initial run for governor (especially after the winter of 2014-15 when snow caused many a commuter train, trolley and subway to simply stop, on many occasions, too) — says with the huge number of T trips every day, a few accidents are to be expected.
It is obvious he does not get it. Imagine if the system were operated with the attitude of no incidents are acceptable.
It is difficult to assess who exactly failed in this incident, but one thread emerges.
The T is taxpayer funded for about 80% of its operating costs. Never mind the new cars removed from service, operators found to be negligent, maintenance lacking all over the place. How about our state legislators who happily keep funding this aberration of sanity with no regard for reasonable return on taxpayer money?
The root cause of the T’s woes are more to do with poor leadership, cronyism, and lack of accountable oversight.
Maybe it’s time to privatize the whole mess, get rid of government’s pretend oversight, and find an enterprise willing and able to get this mess to at least “safe and reliable.” World class can wait.
The T’s dismal performance predicts there will be (more) deaths due to accidents and oversights. Maybe a change before that happens might be a good idea. Maybe the real change needed is for some new legislators who will hold this taxpayer-funded boondoggle enterprise accountable.