There is a movement in our accomplish-nothing Congress to require females to register for the draft. With much commotion in regard to gender neutralization, it makes one wonder why distinction is needed in the draft. But that’s a different fish to fry.
All males reaching their 18th birthday are required to let the government know they are eligible ... ready to be drafted. Included are residents, citizen or not. It is doubtful if the resolution to include females in the process will move forward but I’d suggest a more ambitious requirement.
How about universal conscription?
Men, women, sick, lame and lazy. Everybody. When this proposition is floated, one argument that surfaces is a claim those connected will get out of the draft. That has been the case in the past and would need to be corrected. Our current and prior president are good examples of conniving draft dodgers.
The plethora of ridiculous deferments for flat feet and other nonsensical excuses would also need more than casual review.
Recognizing temporary deferment for certain circumstances makes sense. They would be granted with very specific guidelines for longevity and scope.
But consider this proposal: Every resident, citizen, registered non-citizen, undocumented ... everyone ... would have a required military/government service requirement.
The underlying basis being the notion JFK suggested 60 odd years ago. He framed the question “what have you done for your country?” The “government,” otherwise known as taxpayers, has certainly done their part with innumerable handouts.
So why aren’t women part of the draft? Females are now eligible for about any military occupation.
Even with adjusted standards in today’s military, it is not a stretch of logic that the average woman does not have the strength of an average male.
Some jobs need not be gender specific but rather standard defined.
The debate as to which gender is better at what will never end so let’s look at more compelling reasons driving a need to draft everyone.
For starters, everyone would be liable for some sort of service. Obviously not everyone has the mental or physical acumen for regular military service so other assignments would be presented. Perhaps administrative duties? Maybe picking up trash? Painting bridges? Peace Corps type service?
There are many benefits to universally conscripting every one. In a military environment, one learns working as a team is mandatory. Participants learn the norms and prejudices of folks from around the country. The government could save taxpayers some money with lower pay for conscripts.
Those having never attained achievement in prior situations would be afforded opportunity to recognize their potential. With time at the range, Americans would learn guns are not inherently evil and need not be feared. People would learn respect for our flag.
But most significantly, individuals would learn that as part of this nation, they are not individuals who need to be supported by the government.
All would recognize they are proud Americans who have a common bond with folks from all over this country.
Let’s draft every body.
