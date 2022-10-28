Last week I was generous enough to share with readers clear insights as to how their vote ought to be cast on the ballot questions appearing on the election’s plebiscite.
Perhaps it is my lack of understanding but any number of readers as well as The Sun Chronicle seem to offer flaky reasons for opting for choices different from the well-reasoned thoughts I have offered. The issue I see is that many of the supporting comments are illogical or just plain wrong.
For example, let’s look at Question 4: The idea that those in the Commonwealth illegally should be allowed the privilege of having a driver’s license. An oft-repeated argument is that by allowing this, those driving would have insurance. In my many decades of driving in Massachusetts I have never been aware of any requirement that associates insurance with having a driver’s license. Insurance comes when a vehicle is registered and has nothing to do with a driver’s license. So perhaps someone who uses that argument can explain how being licensed in this state will require insurance. Is there some rule that is going to change? Or is that just some illogical supposition?
Additionally, why do supporters appear to totally ignore the laws that do not allow undocumented immigrants to work in this country? No one seems to be concerned that jobs are filled by people who do not have the right to work in this country. Please spare the comments that those in the category being discussed do jobs other Americans won’t. For the right pay, people can be found to work. So if illegal immigrants have no job to get to, why do they need to drive? It is quite likely undocumented workers are causing pay to be lower for some undesirable jobs.
Ponder Question 1 for a minute. This is the proposal to change the state’s constitution. Wait? What? Most voters think this question is to simply raise the tax rate on so-called high earners. The argument is people making lots of money ought to be taxed at a rate higher than everyone else. That is what is “fair.” My sense is that most people who see this question have no sense that to enact this tax structure change, the state’s constitution must be changed. It is unclear that such double whammy questions should even be allowed on the ballot.
What is perhaps more troubling is the pitch that all the $2 billion raised by this lunacy will be dedicated to education and transportation. No where could I find that the legislature will have to dedicate this windfall to the extent they will not be able to reduce the general budget by some amount. In other words, what ever is raised by this 4% levy will presumably go to the noted expenditures but nowhere do the rules say that the general budget can not be reduced by any amount. It is quite possible the education and transportation expenditures could actually be reduced. And where does that law say the amount raised will be $2 billion? That is simply a nice round-number estimate.
I wonder if those who earn less than a million dollars know there are ways to reduce taxable income per the tax laws of the nation by deferring compensation. Are people really so naive so believe that high earners will not find a way to move their income to avoid this levy? The $2 billion is a pie-in-the-sky number that just has a nice ring to it.
For another perspective, it is interesting that some contributors’ comments on my lucid evaluation of this nonsense say they have little value; they argue they will make their own decisions. I applaud that approach but I don’t understand why they do not similarly discount endorsements by all the other sources. The Sun Chronicle offers its recommendations, associations and individuals suggest how you should vote. How is it they have more credibility than logical arguments associated with these questions? Why not discount those inputs and make your own decision based on reality?
As the old saying goes, be careful what you wish for. By voting favorably on these questions, a Pandora’s box of government intrusion into your rights will be further opened.