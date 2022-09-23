Were it not so pathetic to think the government will not publicly acknowledge there is a problem of biblical proportions at our southern border, the non-response to the crisis by the Biden administration would be laughable.
The other day, the usual suspects, including our own senior senator, Elizabeth Warren, graced the airwaves with condemnations of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ rational action of transferring 50 or so Venezuelan entrants to a location that presumably would welcome such immigrants. Reportedly these people, who were said to be seeking asylum, voluntarily accepted their move north as their prior situation was not acceptable.
I do not recall seeing Warren or others publicly react when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott moved dozens of newly arrived immigrants to other cities beyond our fair Commonwealth.
I must have missed their outrage when more than 50 migrants were found dead of heat exposure and asphyxiation in a packed truck in Texas this past summer.
I must have missed their condolences when a border agent drowned while trying to save some people who were attempting to cross the Rio Grande illegally in April.
I must have missed their outrage when Boston administrators picked up and forcibly moved dozens of homeless from their make shift shelters along Melnea Cass Boulevard this year.
It appears the immigrant problem is somebody else’s issue until it migrates to one’s backyard.
Just like mayors in a couple of other liberal-tilted cities, our politicians have significant problems with taking in immigrants when they arrive at our doorstep. As millions of these mostly unvetted people cross our southern border, those not directly impacted have remained silent and seemingly accept Vice President Kamala Harris’ ridiculously unsupportable claim that the southern border is secure. One has to question her grasp of reality or penchant to avoid the truth.
Reality shows 2 million people have been arrested this year for illegal crossings and it is estimated close to another million have simply crossed the border into this sovereign nation without being stopped.
The Martha’s Vineyard welcome was, however, short lived. Within a day or two the 50 or so Venezuelans were moved to a federal military installation on the Cape. But not before being outfitted with cell phones with connectivity service, food, clothing, medical attention, and offered mental health counseling.
The Sun Chronicle offered an Associated Press article describing a Texas sheriff’s dive into what illegal activity might have occurred in the apparently voluntary move to the Vineyard. I suppose he is doing the same for the hundreds of people being flown by the Biden administration to locations all over the nation. He’s not sure if any laws were broken but it sure sounds like he is determined to find some. Logically he could start with the illegal entry into a sovereign nation by literally millions who have crossed the Texas border. Is that too obvious to pursue?
All this clearly indicates a severely broken immigration system.
Every day huge quantities of illegal drugs are confiscated at the border. Violent gang members are identified and the small minority of individuals who are stopped and become documented are released into American states. Various reports indicate very few ever show up for their immigration hearings. That is somewhat a moot point anyway as the millions would cause a decades-long line of people waiting for a hearing before an immigration judge or magistrate.
Donald Trump seemed to have a start at controlling the now open-as-a-sieve border. He offered opportunities to the liberal establishment to work to find a solution which they discarded in favor of the porous border.
Now, the Biden administration, in some sort of insane view, suggests there is no issue at the southern border.
Congress needs to agree there is a problem and act.
But for whatever reasons, there seems to be a malaise in solving what leading Democrats fail to acknowledge is a crisis.
So, rational, legitimate conservative, law-abiding governors are challenging the useless, nonexistent federal response to the border crisis.
As I have suggested any number of times, maybe its time for term limits in Congress to purge the legislature of the hordes of useless politicians who do little except line their pockets at taxpayer expense.