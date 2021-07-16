Any number of contributors to The Sun Chronicle provide an illuminating perspective on what appears to be a liberal’s bias and perspective.
For example, any number of writers have presented ‘inferred observations’ about other writers’ political affiliation or predilection.
Just to set the record straight for my personal leanings, I am registered as (is it still called) unenrolled? Independent or “no-party-choice” would be a better descriptor. But at the risk of obviating my own argument, it is reasonable to suppose when someone attacks your argument saying you are a Republican, their slant is liberal, progressive and/or Democratic. That is a logical conclusion, not a simple comment. Often, these myopic writers comment about being a proud, died-in-the-wool Democrat — like that is something to be proud of?
Many times writers infer racial bias apparently based on personal experience or paradigm-driven beliefs. A comment made by me in reference to public housing a while back got me labeled as a racist. After a re-read of my words, nowhere can I find any racial overtones. But apparently that writer has some pre-existing notions of public housing residents they felt explained presumed prejudices.
Not wanting to contradict my own observations, I hesitate to say those folks are liberal/progressive thinkers but it is not presumptive to assume they are binary thinkers. You are either a Democrat or Republican. Were they able to relax their myopic focus it might become clearer that the world is not quite that simple.
Another perspective that frequently emerges is presentation of irrelevant observations. For example when I recounted episodes of Joe Biden’s word gaffes, defense of our president’s sanity came in the form of critiquing Bush Junior’s word-salad past. Reminds me of two drunks arguing with a final jab that one respondent’s ‘mother wears combat boots.’ How does whatever Bush-II said 20 years ago have anything to do with Joe Biden’s inability to speak extemporaneously and display coherent command of his senses?
Anyone who subscribes to every tenant of any political party has blindered thinking. There is no way on God’s green earth that every item on any political ticket matches your beliefs and supports your way of thinking. Clearly every party has volumes of positions on every issue facing the citizens of this nation, state, town. But assigning D or R with seemingly no possibility for other choices seems like a very limited view of the world.
I would offer this thought as remedy to today’s quagmire of political stagnation, polarized affiliation and binary politics. As I have proffered any number of times, political office holders need to be subject to statutory imposed term limits. We might add that age limits would be a reasonable addition to elected office holders’ qualifying requirements.
Embedded politicians do little to foster new ideas and voters seem to be content with the status quo. Good, bad or otherwise, the same stale, spend and tax one party politicians populate this state. Many serve for decades and their constituents respond to give backs of their taxes by re-electing the same incumbents over and over, reinforcing the status quo.
It is time for term limits at every level of government. Maybe then the binary world of either this or that can be rattled a bit and get people to recognize this world is not black or white, D or R, or liberal or conservative. There really are other possibilities.
