The inevitable has occurred. Had the election results indicated that Donald Trump had won, there is no question the Democratic-controlled House would have begun the inevitable impeachment process.
You can only guess what the charge would have been this time. With Joe Biden’s win, the prevailing side has begun the impeachment process against Trump for a convenient, out-of-control event. No surprise at all.
But the odd part of this ongoing saga is the ‘why?’ The Constitution provides for impeachment of government officials so they may be removed from office if convicted by the Senate of having committed high crimes or other undefined infractions.
At this point, one has to question why the Democrats are so concerned not so much with the improbable consequence of removing Trump from office, but rather pursuing actions that will further divide a very split nation.
Ostensibly, the notion of impeachment of Trump will prevent him from holding public office in the future; perhaps disallowing a presidential run in 2024. (For the record, Nikki Haley will become the next president in 2024).
Reasonable thinkers know the Democrats do not give a flying hoot about American interest principles but are instead focused on their agenda of progressive, so-called Democratic socialism. Just ask Bernie Sanders if you need more detail. There is clearly fear that Trump can again legitimately win a national election.
So why are the Democrats so worried about Trump running for office in the future? It seems very unlikely he could become a 2024 candidate but stranger things have happened.
Take a look back four or five years and review Peter Strzok’s (et.al.) involvement and comments about ‘insurance’ against Trump’s installment as president. Even with all sorts of the institutional opposition’s antics, Trump still legitimately won the election against shoe-in Hillary Clinton.
Is it possible the lingering, festering animosity still boils in the bowels of those resenting the Hillary loss?
That thought would seem to promote some sort of conspiracy theory but a rational thinker, exploring the winning sides push to impeach, has to question why?
Do those in control of the Democratic machine suspect the election was not fair? Do they fear that with an allowance for Trump to run again, their 2020 win will be a last gasp for the move to socialism?
It has to make anyone listening smile when Biden yaks about unifying the nation while he sits in silence as the Democrat machine grinds away at the soul of the nation. The immediate push for impeachment will do nothing to further the cause of national unification, will do nothing to fix the seemingly irreparable damage brought onto themselves by the entire legislative body of the country and further divide a ruptured America.
One obvious explanation for the personal hatred of Trump is the cost he has brought to people like Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi (and many others on both sides of the aisle) with lots of discomfort of change.
Those long-embedded politicians see Trump as a disrupter of their power. With folks like the AOC gang nipping at everyone’s heels, those septuagenarian dinosaurs see no way out other than to try disrupting reason and rational behavior. All they have left are accusations and flamboyant speech to sway liberal thinkers to their side of the field.
Is there hope for any way to fix the nation and find some way back to normalcy?
That ‘fix’ needs to include at least three provisions:
First: Institute term limits for representatives and senators. As part of that control, benefits for those so-elected would be significantly reduced, and retirement benefits would be eliminated.
Second: Institute age limits No government institution needs to have octogenarians making laws and deciding how taxpayer money is spent.
Third: Both branches of the Legislature need new rules such that no bill can be passed without a 60% or even better, two-thirds the majority. The one-vote-needed to change the complexion of the nation is ludicrous. Extremes become institutionalized with a 51 to 50 vote which is now queued up for action. Not exactly a heart warming proposition.
None of this may ever be resolved if there remains doubt about the election by so many.
The only thing that is certain, without significant change to the process of government, the rift will grow with little hope for healing until Nikki Haley becomes President in 2024.
