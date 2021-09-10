The Sun Chronicle reports that third in line for president, more-make-up-than-sense Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is slated to attend a local fund raiser for our U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss.
It sounds like attendees are asked for a minimum ticket price “contribution” of $1,000. I know food prices have taken a hefty jump over the past year, but participants must get one heck of a dinner for $1,000. Makes you wonder what a $5,000 “donation” buys? I wonder if there’s an open bar?
Anybody read my recommendation for feeding the nation’s hungry? Apparently the local Democrats think its a better idea to pretend they are paying for a dinner than help out with the country’s nutrition crisis. I have no desire to attend any such events, but I am thinking these fundraisers ought to make concerned citizens, well, concerned. What quid pro quo deal does one get for a $1,000 a plate dinner? I realize this approach to raising money for candidates and to support their causes has been around since the dawn of politics — in both parties — but maybe it’s time to rebrand the nonsense.
There’s got to be something going on with Auchincloss beyond his administration support.
A couple weekends back he appeared on national TV saying essentially nothing. Somebody’s got plans for him. But then any thinking person has to wonder does anyone really want their picture snapped with Jake and Nancy at an unknown newbie rep’s fund raiser. The logical question is why?
Is this a prompt for a comical ‘write a funny caption’ proposal? The smart money says he is getting repaid for his support of Pelosi’s and President Joe Biden’s ineptitude. Seems like he is a swell guy towing the party line not making the speaker’s life any tougher.
In contrast how about Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton’s antics? Sounds like Pelosi isn’t going to show up at his fundraisers any time soon. He and some other dimwit representative — Republican Peter Meijer of Michigan — thought it was a good idea to hop on a plane and check out the situation in Afghanistan. During a TV interview he un-apologetically explained if he could save even a couple of families, the trip had value. Problem is, doesn’t seem like there was much different happening after his “secret” visit. Speaker Pelosi did not have any kind words endorsing the Moulton-Meijer trip. Anybody else wondering who paid for their plane tickets? I’m guessing it’s the taxpayers of this nation. If my memory is right, wasn’t Moulton one of the “Not-Nancy” supporters when this Congress was gearing up? No kiss and make up here.
Biden’s talking head, Jen Psaki, looks to be taking a beating. Her once perky I’m-smarter-than-you retorts have shrunk to way too many “ahs” and “ums.” Not so much circling back these days as she ineffectively attempts to defend the empty activity of a failing president. I wish somebody would get her a hair clip so she doesn’t need to keep flipping back the hair from her face. Maybe we ought to start a pool betting on her last day. I’m thinking about Thanksgiving she will announce she is stepping down to pursue opportunities to spend more time with her family. She seems smart enough to distance herself from the mess Biden has created as he allows the country to sink into an abyss.
The bottom line? A retrograde (what a great name for surrender) from Afghanistan that makes the Vietnam experience look like a day at Disney. The Speaker of the House unable to control her minions as they poke at the administration’s policies. Newbie reps getting endorsement from the speaker. The president’s public relations gal taking a beating. People can draw their own conclusions about the competency and effectiveness of Joe Biden’s administration.
At the end of the day, if there is no buyer’s remorse on putting Biden into office, there certainly should be. There is no one in charge of our government. Just a bunch of politicians flailing in some half-baked attempt to save their seats at the next election.
