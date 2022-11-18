Those of us who understand how things work because we have the capability to logically assess cause and effect are generally able to explain why things happen as they do.
But there are events that tend to defy logic and remain mysteries.
I suppose some of these quandaries fall into the emotional category but that’s another issue altogether.
In the mystery category is how people vote; how they make ballot choices that end up impacting our daily lives. Decisions that cost dearly with rising taxes, unsafe cities, higher costs, disregard of the Constitution.
Consider this past election where there were many razor-thin races, some of which, due to inane voting procedures, have yet to be decided.
Recognizing that surveying is a highly inaccurate art, but pondering results that indicate a majority of so-called potential voters feel the country is not going in a positive direction, voting choices do not make sense. I recall that Albert Einstein is credited with the suggestion that doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result is the definition of insanity.
Now, we’ve got millions of voters, many of whom don’t like how the nation is being run, re-electing the same politicians, over and over and over.
Do they expect a different outcome with the same embedded politicians making the same wrong-direction decisions? If Einstein is right, those people are insane. That is a clear, logical conclusion.
I was curious how incumbents fared in this past election. For example, our man in Congress, Jake Auchincloss, who ran unopposed, did pretty well for himself. I would image his ballot got a few write-in votes but otherwise was unanimously re-elected.
Kind of sounds like a Vladimir Putin election result. With no one running against him, it doesn’t seem like he has much incentive to do anything differently. With an uncontested race, it’s pretty easy to win an election.
But his incumbent re-election in our fair Commonwealth was not really much different from what happened over the rest of the nation, or what typically happens in just about any election. Simple answer is incumbents win, over and over.
The Senate is not quite as dramatic but in the House, incumbents are re-elected well over 85-90% of the time.
In the just completed election, something like 93% of incumbents retained their seats. And this is at a time when a Gallup poll says 80% of registered voters do not like where the nation is headed.
So here we are.
Recent polls indicate more than four or five registered voters say they are not satisfied with the government. Yet, when they voted, 93% of the time they returned those responsible for their dissatisfaction to elected office.
Clearly something is wrong.
What are the possible explanations for the disconnect between dissatisfaction of government and voting choices?
Start for a minute by accepting something like only half the eligible voters actually cast a vote. We can’t tell who does or does not vote but logic indicates if 93% of incumbents are returned to do what 80% of voters say is a lousy job, a rational explanation might be those voting think new-bees running for office would do a worse job. It might also mean that those voting are in the 20% who like the direction the nation is headed.
Or do respondents not tell the truth when asked survey questions? Or is it that voters just seem to like what they know and are afraid to put someone new in office? I can’t imagine why anyone thinks some 80-year-old who has held some position for decades, getting rich off the spoils of elected office, has constituents’ interests as their priority.
So I have no logical explanation for the discrepancy of dissatisfaction with government yet retaining the same folks responsible for the dissatisfaction.
I do know one reasonable fix. Term limits for all elected office holders.
Those against such a bold proposal seem to think voters have that option with their ballot and chose who they believe best represents their interest. All while they tell survey takers they don’t like the way government is run.
What does make sense is limiting politicians to a few terms, remove benefits and retirement plans, and prosecute any who abuse the office. That makes sense.