Contributors to The Sun Chronicle’s letters to the editor section ardently propose that a vote for any Republican is an invitation to disaster. Others have vociferously reacted.
Regular columnists lament they have not done enough to provide a solid “American” future for their grand kids. Perhaps their voting patterns do not reflect the best choices? Maybe party line voting is not such a great idea.
I have heard a few folks comment the reason they voted last time was not for Joe Biden, but against Donald Trump. The salient question that emerges is “How’d that work out?”
Imagine, a sovereign nation of enforced regulations on taxation, immigration, criminal justice, voting, adherence to constitutional rights, had those folks’ picks been more in line with true American ideals.
Context and author identification of memorable quotes are useful for re-enforcement of the message. But without the source, many are still useful. I am not sure of the source but these words ring loudly.
Rather than voting against one party or another, as you enter the voting booth, or scratch out your ballot choices three weeks before the election on your kitchen table, consider this: Ask yourself, “Are we better off now under politician XYX, than when ABC was in office?” Might have been a quote from one of the Bushes. No matter, it is the important question. Or you might invoke Dirty Harry’s famous question as you make your election picks. “Do you feel lucky today?”
In our polarized, increasingly progressive nation, it seems voters become even more individually focused and less thoughtful at election time. Electors apparently ignore the “We the people” part and myopically zoom in on one or two issues for which their personal, individual interests are piqued. “Me the voter” ought to be the mantra. We the people is no where to be found.
It is a reasonable proposition that no political candidate or party’s platform will ever align with any individual’s total array of interests. A more rational approach is compromise. Give and take. Trade some of this for some of that. Take the mature perspective that you will never get everything you want. Elect the candidate who will make things better off for you because the nation is successful. A successful nation allows for greater opportunity, not more handouts. Unfortunately, we are not yet ready for term limits so your choices might be limited.
When it comes down to it though, political party affiliation has become synonymous with no-compromise positions on a plethora of issues. Reasonable discourse has been displaced with riotous behavior, show trial inquisitions, impeachments, civil discord, destruction of private and public property, disrespectful behavior by congressional leaders.
When one party follows rules previously established by the other, there are furtive cries to change the rules. Replays of today’s too-long-in-office politicians and their decades-old flip-flopping positions would be laughable if not so pathetic.
Bottom line is voting to support some single issue, ignoring all else, is an invitation to disaster. Voting for the same spineless, bloated-ego politicians is a recipe for more of the same. If you are concerned you won’t have an impact on things, recall Ronald Regan’s quote: Some people spend their lives wondering if they made a difference, Marines don’t have that problem.
If that option doesn’t work for you, then vote someone new into office. Use your term-limit power. Don’t be a one issue-one party voter. Maybe then, you will make a positive difference without having to apologize.
One other approach was offered by comedian George Carlin. He told his audience (something along the lines), “don’t blame me for the government’s mess. I didn’t vote.”