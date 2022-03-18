A hundred years ago, Teddy Roosevelt, a pariah in today’s, no-borders world, gave a famous, inspirational speech that has lived on, at the Sorbonne in Paris.
Those not familiar with the “Man in the Arena” extracted from “Citizenship in a Republic,” ought to read it. It’s to the point, not as important as the Declaration of Independence or Gettysburg Address, but in the realm of inspiring action as a doer, it’s top shelf.
During my days in the private sector, it was demonstrated that Roosevelt, the Teddy version, had hit the proverbial nail square on the head. There were lots of qualified, dedicated, hard workers who contributed and were a pleasure to work with. But as with all organizations, there were those who fell into the ‘other’ category. In my military days, training at the Navy Fighter Weapons School, we learned that review of an activity could have more positive results when key outcomes are categorized as ‘good’ or, ‘other’ rather than just bad. So we’d classify those folks who were not positive contributors as being in the ‘other’ category. Often they are the folks who evade questions and are expert at diverting or disappearing.
Someone far off course in most any enterprise, is dismissed. At some point, even most lenient supervisors find it necessary to discharge laggards and others disruptive to a business. Those people are easy to identify. Typically those non-contributors are not around for long because of their demonstrated characteristics and get removed. But insidious to any organization are those who are referenced in “The Man in the Arena.”
We categorized them in three categories: Consultants, Critics, or Reporters. Often those in the ‘other’ category fall into more than one classification. In in the hierarchy of the business structure (called ‘management’) some individuals from the ‘other’ category could be characterized as managers rather than leaders.
Consultants are those who tell you how to do your job. An appropriate description is one you pay to take your watch and then tell you the time: and goes away before you can verify the accuracy. Sometimes they return with recommendations that come too late to be effective.
Critics reflect on how you should have done your job. Frequently they are not familiar with your business but simply detail the errors made, what failed, what did not work. They do not offer how to do a job before the fact or assume any responsibility for instructing the do-er’s how to do the job. Critics are not accountable.
Then the reporters show up. These folks are the after-the-fact people. They detail what happened: like Monday morning quarterbacks, they are quick to fall into the critic category.
Managers in the ‘other’ category are easily identified by their mantra of ‘I’ll be right behind you.’
Rarely do we find the leaders: people who say ‘follow me.’
So now here we are with a government of consultants, critics, reporters and managers. Absent are leaders. President Joe Biden would fit in the manager-consultant group. Little knowledge of his business, acting on misinformed guidance concerned only with environmental salvation. There appears no regard for its veracity and (possibly intended?) consequences. Then a disappearing act before his ill chosen decisions are enacted. And not understanding most times his inputs are too little too late.
Beyond sluggish or non existent prevention of crisis, the current administration manifests as a reactive, bureaucratic, timid, behemoth unable to get out of its own way. We no longer lead the world but are becoming a sinking, also-ran into the abyss of inept managers of one crisis after another.
When will Joe Biden become the Man in the Arena?