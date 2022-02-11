There is a rumor there are Olympic activities happening ... oh, yes, in China. Now I remember. They are going on in that fun-filled nation that gave the world the coronavirus, which decimated lives, society, and economies for two-years plus now.
This same fun-filled regime that apparently enslaves minority groups among other human rights violations.
Then we’ve got House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warning American athletes to keep their mouths shut while competing in China.
She created all sorts of speculation with her pronouncement. Various thoughts about why she would say such a thing include her financial interests with China and the fear that she could suffer monetarily if Americans were to speak out while others have mulled whether she does not want to potentially deal with fallout of having to try to ‘rescue’ detained athletes who might antagonize the Chinese authorities.
Imagine, third in line for president of the United States, telling Americans to not speak up when they see unjust conditions. Gives you a not-too-warm feeling about congressional leadership.
And our leader, Joe Biden, really hit back at China by not sending an official delegation to the Games. That showed ‘em.
Apparently the People’s Republic of China was so shaken by his actions that they continued military flight incursions into Taiwan-controlled airspace. Biden’s got the PRC shaking in their boots as Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin shake hands like old drinking buddies.
Considering (what was once called Red China) the PRC is one of the world’s worst oppressor of human rights and the world leader in carbon emissions by about double of the second-place holder (the good old USA) it makes one wonder why any country sent their athletes to participate.
Now, the players are complaining about the housing, food, and overall treatment in general, all while having to deal and compete under COVID-19 protocols. And now there are videos of reporters being manhandled by Chinese authorities. Seems like a fine venue choice for international athletic competition.
The list of reasons beyond the political on why there ought not to be a winter Olympics in Beijing won’t fit on this page but include a temperate, arid climate, chronic water shortages, 100% man-made snow, and on and on.
As one ponders why this location was chosen and why anyone is participating in this circus I got to wondering why: China did not handle control of the virus outbreak very well. In fact, their lackadaisical response allowed worldwide spread. So why does the world not press them on this? Why, for example, can’t we name the virus after its source? Why were they allowed a modicum of legitimacy by locating the Games there?
What is the reasoning behind not referring to COVID-19 to as the ChiVi or some such similar moniker that correctly describes the ‘where’ for the origin of this nightmarish pandemic.
There is no problem with French fries, Tex-Mex cuisine, Italian bread, German chocolate, Australian outback, Russian dressing, Jamaican rum, Irish whiskey, Canadian bacon, Spanish leather, French toast, Swiss watch, Egyptian cotton, Hawaiian pineapples, Mexican jumping beans, Swedish blondes, Norwegian Cruise Line, Brazilian wax, Colombian coffee, Panama Canal, Portuguese water dog, German shepherd, and plenty of other geographically tagged stuff.
Maybe if more folks had been reminded of the callousness the authoritarian Chinese communist government had with regard to the virus, there might have been more resistance to allowing the games go on there.
Certainly, these Olympic games will always live under a shadow. Never mind the ridiculousness of curling, snowboarding and figure skating being Olympic events. As I have previously noted, there should be no events where winners are determined by judges. Before the cries start, I am not saying these type activities are not valid as sporting events, they just don’t belong in the Olympics. Maybe they could add back skijoring and dog sled racing.
The Olympics sure ain’t what they used to be.