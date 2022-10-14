It would be impossible to not realize Election Day is right around the corner.
As have other Sun Chronicle contributors, I thought offering some ideas regarding election/campaign protocol reform might get readers thinking about how we present, then elect those who presumably, well rather, laughably, pretend to represent our interests.
Some rules that ought to be considered:
No one sitting in an elected office should be allowed to run for a different position. If, for example, you were a mayor, you would not be allowed to file as a candidate for county sheriff until you resigned the mayoral seat. Only an incumbent would be allowed to remain in an elected position during campaign season. And of course, any re-election process should be constrained by constitutionally imposed term limits.
We need to establish a campaign-funded, independent election season review commission. This non-partisan group would review the veracity of ads, verify funding sources, and claims made by all candidates.
Those running for re-election should not be allowed to use any taxpayer money for campaigning. If, for example, the to-be-created election commission finds that a sitting official uses normal government business activity to advance his/her campaign, the costs would be calculated and deducted from their campaign fund balance to repay taxpayers. And those hours would be deducted from what would be allotted campaign time.
There should be some limit to how many hours any candidate can spout their jibber-jabber on the airways. This containment would also apply to ballot questions. The constant, never-ending plethora of nonsensical, hidden-agenda, empty, unbacked claims of BS are truly sickening. Before empty, ridiculous claims by a candidate are aired, they need to be investigated by an impartial campaign/election commission. In keeping with First Amendment provisions, the ads would air but would be preceded by the findings of the commission. Slander, or other violations, would be cause for the AG to file immediate charges against the candidate.
How about a ‘calendar’ time limit for campaign blather? Maybe allowed only for a week or two before an election. Oh wait, that would obviate the lunacy of early voting. On second thought, that’s a win-win. With a commission to vet the content of ads, individuals would not have to research outlandish claims made by any of the candidates.
Every, any, and all contributions to any political campaign would be published on an available-to-anyone database. It should be useful to know who supported all the candidates and especially after the election, it would be interesting to see how contributions to a given candidate were ‘repaid.’ Any undocumented contributions would go into a lottery jackpot that would be awarded to a randomly chosen winner from those who vote in the election. Those winnings would be tax free.
Each candidate would have to present a list of, say five, most important issues they commit to work on if elected. For the election winner, one year into their term the campaign commission would evaluate performance to the defined goals and publish the findings. With such a process, voters could judge how well their choice performed to the promises made.
Especially for those elected to federal level positions, there would need to be publicly presented disclosure of any securities transactions made by elected officials’ families or close associates. It certainly seems far too many of those elected accumulate some significant fortunes in office. Too often there are innuendos of insider trading that go forward with no consequence.
And, as I continue to push, there needs to be term limits for every elected office in this nation. Voters have term-limiting power but for whatever reason, they seem to accept that some entrenched, three-or-four decade politician, is actually working for their best interests.
There’s a start.
Like lawyer jokes, laughs about politicians used to be funny. No longer. Its time for change.