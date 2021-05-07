“Green, green, it’s green they say
On the far side of the hill
Green, green, I’m goin’ away
To where the grass is greener still.”
— Chorus from “Green, Green” by the New Christy Minstrels
The protagonist in “Green, Green” was a ramblin’ man, looking for a good time. His ‘green’ wasn’t a lush green lawn of today’s amateur landscapers but a seeker of better life. As do many songs, this tune worked the idea of seeking better times. The green, green was metaphoric.
Today’s good timers are staying home, measuring their carbon foot print, driving a Tesla, eating imitation hamburger, wearing organic cotton that looks like mom never taught them how to iron. All while the sprinklers dutifully deliver floods of water like clock work, making the biblical floods look like a spring shower.. As with the postal service, neither rain nor wind, nor dark of night ... sprinklers make sure the lawn, the sidewalk, the driveway, the house are dosed with a healthy deluge of potable water. Green green indeed, but, not a metaphor.
Those who read my contributions to The Sun Chronicle understand there are many societal practices that disturb my psyche. The list is long. Near the top is lawn watering. Lush green lawns adorn every street. Not just in front of the McMansions that have replaced reasonable-sized houses, but even postage size lots whose owners feel a need to have lush, green, carpet like plots.
Trends come and go and when the cost of water exceeds the perceived benefit of dumping hundreds of gallons of water onto the yard, the green, green of lawns will abate. Until then, it is amazing to watch the sprinklers ever day as the lovers of lushness go at it.
Green lawns seem to have evolved from formal British gardens. Royalty had their gardeners tend the manicured lawns and gardens to provide a serene space to allow for contemplative moments with nature. For whatever reason, many of today’s homeowners feel obliged to adorn their property with lush carpets of green. An attempt to emulate the royalty? But then, tell the kids to get off the lawn! Stay away from nature. Walk your dog to the neighbors lawn to do their ‘duty.’
The problem with all this is the huge waste of potable water. Many waterers claim, “I pay for the water, I can use what I want!” Next come the pseudo water savers. “But I have a private well ...” unaware that ground water taken from its natural state and cycled through a lawn can create issues with intrusion into supply streams and allow infiltration of unwanted contaminants.
By many estimates, about a third of water usage in the nation goes to non-food agricultural watering of lawns and ornamental gardens. Then, the chemicals.
Millions of tons, much of it artificial fertilizers, are dumped onto these lawns to maintain greenness. Add in herbicides, fungicides, insecticides and you’ve got a chemical soup for which there is no predicting the interaction.
Many chemicals used are known or suspected carcinogens. Do the users realize this toxic soup finds its way into our water supply systems?
Green green, yup, the grass is green. And let’s work hard to see our green is greener than the neighbors’. The same green our bodies are going to be with the continued use of all this stuff as we run out of safe drinking water.
Turn off the sprinklers, let the grass go dormant in the summer, and act like you care about the environment.
