I bet my “followers” anxiously await lucid commentary on President Joe Biden’s irresponsible, almost incomprehensible, law-skirting fiasco. Wait no longer.
The ridiculous notion, turned reality, of moving debt from legally incurred borrowers to taxpaying workers, demonstrates unmitigated chutzpah by exacerbating the action with a law meant to support military hardship. This Socialist stupidity elucidates so many unconscionable aspects of disrespect to responsible American citizens and taxpayers, it’s difficult to know where to start. Let’s begin with the needed bottom line action.
No one with the slightest sense of reality could rationalize Biden has full control of his cognitive abilities. It’s clear those around him direct the idiocy that complements decades of poor decisions by the ‘Big Guy.’ Bottom line? America, wake up! This November, remove politicians who have been in office more than a few terms or demonstrate support for any of the lunacy projected by Biden’s Dip-Dunk-Deal Administration.
We do not have term limits as a control of Congress so voters need to use their ballots. Here’s an idea. Anyone wanting to exercise the mail-in or early vote option, go for it. But there need be a stipulation. Any vote cast where the voter chooses an incumbent must vote in person, on Election Day, and show an ID.
That may encourage sorely needed changes to the status quo.
It’s clear to reasonable thinkers, actions like pushing debt from those honoring their loan commitments, and worse yet, from deadbeats onto taxpayers, calling it forgiveness, needs to be squashed. Only politicians concerned about continuation in office support such lunacy. We need legislators who are concerned with constituent welfare rather than continuing to line their pockets at the expense of taxpayers.
I previously provided details of this government loan payoff fiasco so I won’t relive all details. But a couple of comments merit review.
About a third of loans have been in default. About half are for graduate study. So many are paying their loans, others chose to continue study after undergraduate degrees are awarded.
What about consequences? Who knows exactly what this will cost, but let’s just say $10,000 times 40 million. Holy moly! Rounding, counting in sure-to-happen fraud, logistics, we’re approaching half a trillion! Some media outlets are talking $1 trillion. Giving away hundreds of billions at taxpayer expense. Do you really think Joe Biden, Bernie, Nancy, Chuck, Liz, AOC, the Squad, are people you want spending your money?
Comments from many perspectives are popping up.
What about those who have already paid their loans? Affected students’ loans were illegal. Not all owing on loans are deadbeats. Loan re-payers were duped by sugar-coated offers.
Eligibility? Some observers claim folks like AOC are not eligible. Maybe, maybe not. If she hooks her betrothed making less than $75k, she is good to go. Lots of questions.
At the risk of further inflaming the illogical thoughts of supporters, here’s a compromise just to prove my compassion for those who don’t seem able to manage their finances.
Maybe the government could figure a way to freeze the existing balance on each loan. Then establish a plan such that no further interest is accrued so long as the borrower continues monthly payments. For each missed payment, half a percent gets added. That’s 6 percent a year.
Some things are certain. Erasing loan repayment by pushing the government further in debt is sure to fan inflation. Giving out unearned money is certain to keep inflation fires burning. Don’t think so? How do you believe we got where we are?
Giving people something for no effort on their part is an invitation to further handouts. The masses will be asking for uncontrolled free health care, free internet, free housing, free electric cars, just to tickle the surface. Perhaps we ought to face what this loan nonsense really is.
Plain and simple, this is wealth redistribution only this time its not just the rich having their rewards for hard work usurped. Rather, hard- working, taxpaying middle Americans will be funding this give-away program for decades. The 80 odd thousand new IRS agents will see to it.
And you thought it was illegal to buy votes.
Wake up this November. Toss out the bath water, the baby, the whole darn tub and let’s start over with some new faces who respect America.
