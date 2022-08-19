When this week’s column sees ink, I am sure those who find my perspicuous insights, let’s say, troubling, will likely have already condemned Donald Trump and found all sorts of ways to yell “I told you so.”
I, nor anyone else, knows what Trump did or did not do, but if he somehow was able to remove super-sensitive documents from what should have been a more secure, controlled environment, far more individuals (than just Trump) were not doing their job.
It would be interesting to know exactly what it was he supposedly removed from the White House. It is unlikely that stuff like periodically updated nuclear codes, lists of undercover spy names, or other compartmentalized Top Secret information was stashed in his home safe. If such information were exposed, the regular updates would have rendered any of it useless. Moreover, it has now been recognized that the AG sat on the warrant to search for this critically sensitive, national security material, for months.
Beyond the real content focus of the investigation, the aggressive nature and illogical timing needs to be explained. It’s illogical to conclude what has already been tossed out by the media like nuclear code, super-secret decoder rings and so forth, was the target of the raid.
My estimation is the “sensitive” information was possibly potentially embarrassing communications between our and foreign governments or what would be “shocking” internal revelations about the inner workings of our perpetually dysfunctional government. In any case, it will be a miracle if much is ever revealed. And it will be interesting to hear the debate on what was, or was not, declassified. Past Department of Justice and congressional tactics suggest this episode may again be much ado about nothing (other than political shenanigans.)
What is clear as a bell is the Democrats are scared out of their pants that Trump will run against whomever might muster the insanity of representing the donkey party in a couple of years.
You do have to chuckle at the thinly veiled charade President Joe Biden’s team has portrayed in this unprecedented, personal residence raid. Thinking people understand the DOJ is supposed to represent an independent, impartial, check and balance entity.
Pretending to support that pie-in-the-sky ideal, Biden’s talking heads spouted that the White House knew nothing of the Mar-a-Lago raid or alleged documents stashed by Trump. If you believe that, you are likely not quite rational but should believe Biden’s grasp of reality, on a good day, is barely recognizable. A more reasonable person would conclude the White House is full of, well, poop.
I won’t attempt to defend anyone who callously deals with classified government information, but in my days in the Marine Corps there were examples of material being classified that bordered on laughable. One regularly repeated example was photos of some latest Soviet advanced aircraft. More often than not, a photo would be published in Aviation Week magazine for the world to see, often with technical details. A few weeks later, the military aviation community would get a “Secret” controlled document with the same photo.
The only rational explanation offered as to why a commercially published photo was now a super-secret document, locked away in the squadron’s classified safe, was this: the source was the cause for the classification.
The classifying agency did not want to reveal the source. Yeah, because how embarrassing would it be to reveal the source as a freelance photographer who sold the pic to a magazine and not a deep-cover covert spy with a high tech hidden camera.
My point being, before it is proven Trump committed some serious crime, a couple of issues need be illuminated. Were the documents seized really classified? Were they legitimately declassified? What were the documents? Are they really stuff that is sensitive to national security? Or is it simply the source that is sensitive? If the documents represent embarrassing revelations, maybe they ought to be made public to re-enforce the idea you should not be doing something you don’t want mom to know about.
The undeniable revelation is the Democratic “deep state” is digging to promote anything possible to keep Trump out of the next presidential election. It is clear they know their party of conflicting platforms has little to offer Americans on issues that matter. So there is apparently a warped perspective that by demonizing Trump, somehow thinking voters will find solace in electing some ridiculously aged candidate or some socialist-progressive who will continue to destroy the country.
It seems our federal law enforcement groups ought to be spending their time on finding the criminals involved in the Hunter Biden escapades, the Russian Dossier hoax cover-up by the FBI and illegal harassment of certain Supreme Court judges.
We won’t mention more about Hillary Clinton’s destruction of potential evidence in criminal activities.