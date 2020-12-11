As a Mansfield resident, not many days go by that I do not have reason to go by the parking area for the downtown commuter rail station. Aside from the annoyance of jammed-up traffic at twice-a-day, rush-hour periods, it’s obvious the rail line is a popular way for commuters to get to work on a daily basis.
In ‘normal’ times, the parking lot is always full and the availability of on-street parking rarely offers any open spots.
Since the pandemic closure and limitations established on working at your workplace, the parking lot has been essentially empty.
Driving by, you can count the handful of cars in the lot that in normal times is full to capacity.
I can’t speak to the fullness at other stops along the line headed to Boston, but I assume the situation is similar: Not too many people are riding the commuter rail these days.
It seems the folks who control the T have reviewed the ridership across all its modes of ridership and there is a bit of a financial crisis as the ridership has essentially vanished with the pandemic and associated restrictions to public travel and employer restrictions of their workers.
The board, which supposedly manages the T, obviously concerned with the finances, announced a while back there needed to be a review of the scheduling to decide if some routes needed to be eliminated or changed. Schedules need to reflect the slim loading which is now generating no where near the fare income that normal times creates. Some reports have ridership down on the order of 80 or 90 percent. With that level of customer abandonment, any for-profit business would have long ago closed its doors or, at the very least, made some sort of effort of reduction in costs or adjustment in the service provided. But not the T.
In normal/good times, fares generate something like 20 percent of the revenue. You don’t have to have been in the neighborhood too long to know where the bulk of the rest of the income to run this magnificent example of efficiency comes from.
Aside from some advertising revenue, the T runs on taxes — local, state and federal.
I’ve got to believe the folks in Wilbraham or Ludlow are happy to know that the T has not cut any service while their tax dollars go to making sure the T’s color-coded lines are fulfilling their regular schedules, delays and cancellations as usual. Got to make sure the empty ferry across the bay stays at sea.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has come on the screen and admonished those suggesting service needs to be adjusted to reflect the loss of revenue and ridership. His thoughts are that the economic recovery of the businesses in Boston will be adversely impacted if T service is cut.
Even though studies across the nation have concluded there has been some improvement in urban air quality with the commuter reductions associated with the COVID restrictions, Marty’s allies are concerned that should the five or six people now riding the T lose the public transport option, they might resort to private conveyance and cause all sorts of pollution in and around Beantown.
Clearly, public transportation is just that: It lives with public support (i.e. taxes) and in the 21st century it’s not realistic to think that is going to change.
It is also clear the model on which funding is based needs to be rethought and adjusted.
Supporting service that is not needed and only minimally used surely seems to be an illogical answer.
Perhaps other measures on the costside of the equation need to be addressed.
A few thoughts quickly come to mind: How efficient is the T’s union-controlled maintenance workforce? Are the practices world class and completed at the lowest possible cost? Are hiring practices effective? Are only the most qualified hired and retained in all aspects of the organization? Is the retirement system what it should be?
Scanning the list of retirees on the rolls of former T workers is a bit interesting.
As you look through the almost endless list of retirees, arranged in alphabetical order, one has to wonder at the ‘bunches’ of same surname listings.
I am sure there are lots of same-last-name families in the geographic area but it is interesting that so many of the same genetic pools are retirees of the T.
That observation at the very least, suggests a touch of nepotism in the hiring practices.
Before any more money is thrown at the T to cover their ever-increasing expenses and dwindling revenue, there needs to be an exhaustive review by an independent auditor of each and every practice embedded as part of the T’s operating practices: Stem to stern and appropriate corrective measures enacted to reduce cost to world class levels for this world class money pit.
Was Charlie on the MTA really our governor? Maybe he needs to get on the train and see what’s going on. Then do something about it.
