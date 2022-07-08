Again, somebody has prompted local legislators to recommend MCAS be abolished or be relegated to another after thought. Who is somebody? Who knows. Most likely local teachers’ unions being tickled by a pseudo-socialist organization like the National Education Association.
Why do “they” want to eliminate standardized testing? A union perspective is there ought not be any methodology for accountability although there is a rational concern teachers could be held accountable for students’ performance when control is minimal. The focus needs to be on teachers’ congruence to the school’s goals, not individual student performance. Performance focused on organization goals is largely accountable for outcome on standardized tests.
DuPont, a company known worldwide for its safety training for all types of industry and business, offers this notion — not verbatim but it goes something like:
One can not be held accountable for performance above the minimum standard. If you ponder the thought for a second, it makes a lot of sense.
If you are responsible for some group of people, it is illogical to presume their performance can be criticized if beyond the lowest standards that have been set. Clearly, some folks will perform above minimums. If the enterprise’s evaluation of what is necessary for success is valid, it stands to reason everyone in the group must meet minimum standards. There can be remedial training, extra supervisory efforts to foster improvement and so forth, but the bottom line is, everyone must meet the minimum standards if the organization is to be successful. Alternatively, the group can accept sub standard performance and be under-performing.
So it is with education. Teachers’ performance needs to be measured not so much on student results but teachers’ activity with regards to the organizations’ standards. Standards must exist for both students and teachers.
The state has explicitly defined learning standards for every subject. They note things like — a student will be able to ... and some explicitly described skill or knowledge defined which is to be mastered at that grade. Pretty simple.
Massachusetts standards are defined in the State’s Curriculum Framework. Here’s a snippet from algebra.
Quantities AI.N-Q
A. Reason quantitatively and use units to solve problems.
1. Use units as a way to understand problems and to guide the solution of multi-step problems; choose and interpret units consistently in formulas; choose and interpret the scale and the origin in graphs and data displays
A student graduating from high school ought to be able to perform these skills that describe a recipe for success needed by an informed citizenry in an ever increasing technical world. So how do we insure graduates meet these minimum standards?
Administer a test to evaluate students’ proficiency against standards. In this state, MCAS. In the case of teachers’ performance, how well do they deliver the material.
A claim proffered by anti-test advocates is “MCAS forces teaching to the test.” Of all arguments, this one is absolutely correct. The state requires it. Teachers have miles of latitude how to go about delivering lessons, but make no mistake; content taught must be to achieve mastery at a minimum level to established standards.
As a graduation check off, everyone should remember MCAS content in the graduation requirement is not even to the end of 10th-grade level. You have to scratch your head in wonder why anyone would feel being able to demonstrate 10th-grade skills by the end of the grade 12 is so onerous.
The simple response to eliminating MCAS is a resounding NO! There needs to be accountability based on evaluation. If we forgo evaluation, how will anyone know if schools are achieving success?
Maybe there is some alternative but a standardized test, you know, one that checks knowledge to some minimum standard, is mandatory.