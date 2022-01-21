Last weekend’s Sun Chronicle detailed the latest MCAS discussion. The perennial essence of the MCAS controversy is its unfairness, lack of usefulness, and stress.
I haven’t been involved since my days teaching high school, but I am confident content and administration have not changed significantly.
Here’s how the test process works.
A frequent complaint about MCAS and other standardized tests, is teachers are forced to ‘teach to the test.’
Such observations cannot be construed as a critique of the test or a reason that has anything to do with the test’s validity. Quite to the contrary, any teacher who believes students are being short-changed because class time is spent ‘teaching to the test’ clearly are not in sync with state learning standards.
Readers might recall the move to ‘commonize’ learning in line with Common Core standards. In general, Common Core specifics were more rigorous than existed in some states and in higher education performance states like Massachusetts, less strenuous. The point is every state, whether they explicitly follow Common Core standards, has some learning standards.
In our fair Commonwealth, we have curriculum frameworks that detail explicit learning standards for every subject area for every grade level. The expectation is every school district recognize those standards and teach to the defined curriculum.
Those standards, explicitly described in detail, explain exactly “... what all students are expected to know and be able to do, not how teachers should teach. While the standards focus on what is most essential, they do not describe all that can, or should be, taught. A great deal is left to the discretion of teachers and curriculum developers.”
Those words are from the state’s math standards and perhaps suggest from where concerns arise. There appears to be confusion between what to teach and the ‘how.’ There is not the slightest question as to the minimum content for what students will be held responsible “to know and to be able to do.”
If there is time available, the regulations do not prohibit a deeper reach.
Note-worthy issues: The graduation-requirement-MCAS test is administered in the spring of a student’s sophomore year. Test content therefore is material that has been delivered for about nine and a half years of schooling. Consider this is a graduation requirement from the 12th grade. If you have been out of school for a couple of decades, you might look at the test questions and consider them difficult. However, to a reasonably prepared student, achieving a passing grade ought to be cake walk. For the huge percentage of students who fail to achieve the minimum required score, it is evident their preparation, for whatever reason, was inadequate. But realize an unlimited number of retakes are allowed.
A couple more thoughts: Comments arise that some students are not good test takers. That is likely true but taking tests in a controlled environment is part of the education experience. Students must be prepared for these type events. Another issue is some students do not perform well under stress of timed tests. Unless something has changed, students are allowed unlimited time to complete MCAS.
Test questions are directly related to the state defined learning standards. Explicit reference is made to what standard is explored with each question. So there is no validity that students are somehow short changed if teachers have to ‘teach to the test.’ That in fact, is not just a casual occurrence but a requirement.
Given the dollars poured into the educational process, whether one believes it is sufficient, there needs to be accountability.
The recent MCAS results demonstrate that the COVID-inspired remote learning experience was inadequate. To eliminate or to even change the existing evaluation process is to deny there is a problem to be addressed. Specifically, how do we start to make up for a couple of years of substandard education.
Logically, since we have past MCAS results as a benchmark, it seems like a no-brainer that we continue the existing test process to see where we stand and how remediation procedures be directed. Measurement is critical. No one can be held accountable to performance beyond the minimum-defined standards.
In any educational experience there is always room for improvement, but given the events and results of the past two years or so, now is not the time to change the evaluation process.