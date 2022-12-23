Being aware that many people are sensitive to words, I thought I could offer a gift of politically correct words to be used as we move into the brave unknown, the future.
I will list some of the terms and words that Stanford University has noted to be the correct approach to describing a particular situation. They call it the ”Elimination of Harmful Language Initiative.”
One of the better known ranking activities lists Stanford as Number 3 out of the nation’s thousands of universities. Such an endorsement suggests they are leaders in many, if not all, academic concerns. They must know about that which they opine.
It is reported that the university wants to remove all use and reference to a number of terms because they are said to be harmful due to their nature of being ableist, ageist, racist or other undesirable categories.
We should all be thankful that the university is looking out for the rest of us and can provide guidance with regard to eliminating such words from our vocabulary.
Here are some of their substitutions/switches that will keep you politically correct.
My favorite: No longer should those who live in this nation be referred to as Americans, rather, the ‘correct’ term is U.S. Citizen.
Apparently, according to Stanford, the term American insinuates that the good old US of A is the most important country among the 42 nations that constitute the Americas.
My question might be: If we, the USA is not the most important country in the Americas, why are thousands of people storming our southern border every day attempting to enter this sovereign nation? If I am at a border crossing and an immigration official asks of what nation am I a citizen, I will respond, U.S. citizen. Otherwise, I think I am going to stick with American. My apologies in advance to folks in the other 41 countries who might take offense.
No longer are we to use ‘grandfather.’
I couldn’t find precise usage guidance so I’m not sure if this refers to your parents’ parents or only when discussing some rule to which you are not bound.
Perhaps something like your house set back does not meet current zoning but your property is ‘grandfathered’ because when built, it met the then current rules. Instead of saying your property is grandfathered, you are guided to say legacy. Legacied? I am not quite sure about the proper usage. I think on this one I’m sticking with grandfathered. Apparently the term ‘grandfathered’ has some connection to denying Blacks the right to vote in the south thereby rendering it unacceptable.
Here’s a good one for some families. No longer is it acceptable to use the term ‘black sheep’, as in the black sheep of the family. It might not be fair to say every family’s got one but if we can’t refer to anyone as a black sheep, I guess a more euphemistic term will be needed.
The issue here seems to be negative connotations to the color black. Somebody better tell religious communities that wear black.
I’m not telling this one to the Marines honored at the Iwo Jima Memorial in Washington. We are no longer allowed to use the word brave.
For this one, there are no substitutions or swaps provided. The word brave is not to be used. The reason: “This term perpetuates the stereotype of the ‘noble courageous savage,’ equating the Indigenous male as being less than a man’. Who knew?
The USMC Memorial displays the words “Where Uncommon Valor was a Common Virtue.” I guess those flag raisers might take exception to the elimination of the word brave.
We are no longer allowed to “kill two birds with one stone.” The replacement, not a suggested substitution, is “accomplish two things at once.” It should be clear to anyone that such an expression “normalizes violence against animals.”
There are no longer “homeless,” but people without housing.
The list goes on and on. For those with an interest, any number of websites will lead you to the Stanford guidance.
I recall in days past, Reader’s Digest used to have a section titled something like “Towards More Picturesque Speech.”
I can’t say I specifically remember any of the terms they offered but I am guessing some of Stanford’s prohibited list were presented. Unfortunately, with guidance such as is being imposed at once splendid institutions like Stanford, our language and ability to communicate are being diminished at the expense of political correctness. I wish it weren’t so, but you just can’t make this stuff up.
I was going to offer a Merry Christmas to readers and best wishes for a New Year but maybe Happy Holidays is more correct?
I hope my guidance with your vocabulary choices will guide you through the future.