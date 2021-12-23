T’was the night before Christmas, and down in DC

Old President Joe was not full of glee

He said I’ve gifts to give out, my list I’ll check twice

I got to see who’s been naughty or who has been nice

First on my list, this good old boy Manchin

Went on Fox TV, hit me right on the chin

He’s a lying, dog-faced, pony soldier

Then he says to the world the decision I made

‘is just what I told ya’

He’s got the Squad all mad and upset,

What they’ll do next, is anyone’s bet

They say he’s a coward, calling him nasty names,

Whoooa there girls, pull in the reins!

But maybe still I can write out the list, decide who’s getting what

On the bottom is Manchin, he gets a kick in the butt

He won’t Build Back Better, he won’t sing my song

I wish he’d pack up and just leave my town

Senator Schumer always seems to go along strong

Doesn’t matter if I’m right or if I’m wrong

But those gals of the squad, always making a fuss

They way that they act, makes me want to cuss

And how about Nancy, from the nation’s far west

She’s just about always, doing her best

Claims I am perfect, said it on TV

A big bowl of ice cream, how happy she’ll be

And then Bernie Sanders, he likes socialism

But what should he get? What should I send him?

He don’t like corporations, like his pal ‘Lizbeth Warren

I don’t know what to do with either one of them

So many issues, all to deal with, inflation, immigration, inoculation

Thirty trillion dollars in debt, economic stagnation

China, Taiwan, Korea, Iran, and Iraq

And we won’t send a single, undocumented back

Then Joe said to Jill as twilight drew nigh:

I just don’t, understand why

Those lousy right wingers, they won’t spend a dime,

waste taxpayer dollars

Sometimes it just makes me want to holler

As night fell over the White House lawn

The ghosts of Christmas present all appeared to be gone

Then in their place right from the future, comes

the ghost of November … and whispers to Joe

‘This’ll be an election to remember’

The House will be gone, the Senate will be, too

Kamala still giggling, trying to replace you

Take her off the list, she hasn’t been nice

Just ‘cause you call her the president, that don’t make it right

One year in office, a failed administration

The country’s a mess, lots of frustration

Get Miss Jen Psaki up on her stump

Have her blame everything bad on old Donald Trump

With three years ahead, an election to face

Not too many folks think that you got what it takes

To run one more time, at 80 years plus

Just don’t answer questions, off of the cuff

Christmas morning, in Washington rose,

Joe looked down and wiggled his toes

Well here I am, those ghosts were not real, c’mon man,

here is the deal

Some new guy Brandon has come out to say, let’s go

He really sounds sharp, must be in the know

So that is Christmas, Dem party version

Led by our president, Joe Robinette Biden

One hope we all have, for three more painful years

Is somehow to hope for something we can all cheer

Bob Foley, a Mansfield resident, former Marine pilot, high school math teacher and engineer. His column normally runs in this space on Fridays but because of the Christmas holiday, The Sun Chronicle will be publishing it’s Weekend Saturday Edition this Friday. Look for columnists Oreste D’Arconte and Bill Zuck this Friday. The Sun Chronicle will not publish Saturday, Christmas Day.

