T’was the night before Christmas, and down in DC
Old President Joe was not full of glee
He said I’ve gifts to give out, my list I’ll check twice
I got to see who’s been naughty or who has been nice
First on my list, this good old boy Manchin
Went on Fox TV, hit me right on the chin
He’s a lying, dog-faced, pony soldier
Then he says to the world the decision I made
‘is just what I told ya’
He’s got the Squad all mad and upset,
What they’ll do next, is anyone’s bet
They say he’s a coward, calling him nasty names,
Whoooa there girls, pull in the reins!
But maybe still I can write out the list, decide who’s getting what
On the bottom is Manchin, he gets a kick in the butt
He won’t Build Back Better, he won’t sing my song
I wish he’d pack up and just leave my town
Senator Schumer always seems to go along strong
Doesn’t matter if I’m right or if I’m wrong
But those gals of the squad, always making a fuss
They way that they act, makes me want to cuss
And how about Nancy, from the nation’s far west
She’s just about always, doing her best
Claims I am perfect, said it on TV
A big bowl of ice cream, how happy she’ll be
And then Bernie Sanders, he likes socialism
But what should he get? What should I send him?
He don’t like corporations, like his pal ‘Lizbeth Warren
I don’t know what to do with either one of them
So many issues, all to deal with, inflation, immigration, inoculation
Thirty trillion dollars in debt, economic stagnation
China, Taiwan, Korea, Iran, and Iraq
And we won’t send a single, undocumented back
Then Joe said to Jill as twilight drew nigh:
I just don’t, understand why
Those lousy right wingers, they won’t spend a dime,
waste taxpayer dollars
Sometimes it just makes me want to holler
As night fell over the White House lawn
The ghosts of Christmas present all appeared to be gone
Then in their place right from the future, comes
the ghost of November … and whispers to Joe
‘This’ll be an election to remember’
The House will be gone, the Senate will be, too
Kamala still giggling, trying to replace you
Take her off the list, she hasn’t been nice
Just ‘cause you call her the president, that don’t make it right
One year in office, a failed administration
The country’s a mess, lots of frustration
Get Miss Jen Psaki up on her stump
Have her blame everything bad on old Donald Trump
With three years ahead, an election to face
Not too many folks think that you got what it takes
To run one more time, at 80 years plus
Just don’t answer questions, off of the cuff
Christmas morning, in Washington rose,
Joe looked down and wiggled his toes
Well here I am, those ghosts were not real, c’mon man,
here is the deal
Some new guy Brandon has come out to say, let’s go
He really sounds sharp, must be in the know
So that is Christmas, Dem party version
Led by our president, Joe Robinette Biden
One hope we all have, for three more painful years
Is somehow to hope for something we can all cheer
