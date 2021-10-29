Peter Gay’s Oct. 25 column in The Sun Chronicle on how “the other half” lives from the perspective of country club life, brought back some memories of my experience; and some recollections of how some central Massachusetts clubs presumably came to be.
I am not a golfer so I did not share the experience as did Peter but my exposure to the country club set was as a caddy at Worcester Country Club (WCC). I wouldn’t say it was a “Caddy Shack” experience, but that film does present a frame work of ambience for the institution. It’s the kind of place Peter described.
Back in the 1960s as a 13-14-year-old kid I got a glimpse of how the other half lives during my summer vacation sojourns to the club as a caddy. For a middle-class kid who had to work for things beyond needs, seeing how the members at WCC got along was an eye opener. If you saw “Caddy Shack,” our caddy shack was pretty similar to the movie. There was always a betting poker game if Al, the caddy master, was not paying attention; pitch was the game when he was seemingly not hung over and alert, cautioning us that gambling was not permitted at the club. Well, I guess at least for the caddies. And for the losers at the poker table, there was a basketball game in progress on the nearby court.
But caddying is not my focus for this tome. What I thought might be interestingly disgusting to those who are unaware is the atmosphere of places like the private country clubs as were described by Peter. I am sure not all are/were like the Worcester Country Club attitude of what I hope has evolved, but it would be naive to assume most were not similar.
I haven’t heard the term WASP (White-Anglo-Saxon-Protestant) in a while but it was the descriptor for 1960s WCC. I bet if you looked up WASP in your Funk and Wagnalls there would be a reference to WCC.
There were certainly no Blacks, no Italians, presumably no Catholics, no Jews. Looking back, the vast majority of members looked like the Aryans in Nazi propaganda films. Before the responses start, I am not making a comparison, but simply referencing a look that was pervasive.
Who were the members? As a kid I had no clue who was who but when we sat down to dinner, my folks would ask for whom I had caddied that day. More often than not they recognized the name: Owner of the city’s newspaper, head honcho of Wyman Gordon’s, the president of one or other of the city’s many hospitals or banks. Dr. ‘Well-known-name’ so-and-so always popped up. Just about anyone who fit the WASP profile who was not Italian or Jewish. The common thread was an individual who held some prestigious position in Worcester’s still booming (but slowly dying) industrial-financial segment.
Obviously these folks had the title and more importantly the fiscal wherewithal to participate in activities such as an exclusively elite country club.
Thursday was ladies day, the bane to every caddy. While many of the male members worked at being good golfers, if only to impress the other members, the ladies golfed only as a social activity. It seemed they liked to stretch out the morning as long as they could, but sure to exit the course by lunch time. Wednesday afternoon, doctors played. I guess physicians did not have any patients mid week.
It would be very unfair to paint all the members of WCC with a single broad brush. There were absolutely members who threw clubs into the pond after a lousy shot, there were cheapskates who did not tip, golfers who would not buy a caddy a soda on the back nine. But that was not the majority. In fact, a good number of members would give us caddies a ride as we hitch-hiked on our way home. With those rides toward home, I leaned that there was no vehicle nicer to ride in than a mid-sixties, suicide door Lincoln. Nicer than my living room at home.
People used to ask what are the dues to belong to such an institution? The simple answer is there are no dues per se. That’s not to say membership is without cost. Periodic fees are assessed and each member is sent a bill for their share of costs every now and then to cover operating fees. Not the sort of ‘club’ the average guy can budget for. Not quite like monthly dues at your community’s ‘Y.’ But these institutions are not the kind of organization the average guy or gal participates in. Not even if they wanted to. One does not send in a check with the membership application to join.
There are a couple of legendary tales that emerged from the exclusivity of WCC. No Italians need apply, so when Cuzzy Mingolla, a central Mass. construction giant thought WCC would be a nice addition to his social circle and had his attempt at joining denied, he built Pleasant Valley Country Club in Sutton.
Tatnuck Country Club, a nice 9-hole course and club became ‘the’ club where Worcester’s Jewish community found membership to be welcomed when WCC gave them a negative nod. There is an interesting tale of WCC admitting a token Jewish member decades ago. But when he promoted membership for a relative, admission was denied and the fellow first admitted, stood on principle and resigned his membership.
So Peter is right, country club life is how the other half lives. I won’t pretend to know how membership for these very exclusive enclaves of traditional society is decided these days, but the way it was certainly does not fit in today’s notion of inclusiveness and diversity.
If you don’t think these places don’t respect and require old time high society values, try wearing your ball cap backward or a pair of jeans on the WCC property.
The other half lives on, and many spend their days at their favorite country club.
