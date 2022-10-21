Given the dismal reviews just about every poll reveals for how voters perceive the nation’s condition, it is clear the last election proved voters do not know how to chose leaders.
Clearly, many who voted for Joe Biden and se who manipulate his cognitively challenged leadership, have now evaluated his administration as doing a poor job, or worse. Voters choices are quite suspect.
For some unexplained reason voters apparently respond to endorsements by all sorts of individuals and organizations. It therefore makes sense for a clear thinker to advise readers how they should respond to the state’s ballot questions being offered in this fall’s election.
While I have previously opined on the idea that ballot questions are really just cowardly deflections by elected officials, they are sadly a fact of Massachusetts political life. That makes it imperative for voters to make the right choices their elected officials won’t.
So let’s all put on our togas and head over to the agora to toss our pebbles. Before we do, let’s review the questions on this November’s ballot.
— Question 1: Raise taxes. In general, it’s never a good idea to raise taxes. As I offered a while back, this whole idea is simply another political ploy to find more tax dollars to waste. Consider: Where in this proposal does it say, like the ads, there will be $2 billion dollars raised? Where does it say that even if the added tax is devoted to education and transportation, the basic budget for se items will not be reduced so in the end, funding is the same? Or as an alternative, if the political hacks of the state want to tax high earners at a rate more than everyone else, why not lower the taxes on se earning under a million dollars? The Commonwealth has a huge budget surplus so why do we need to raise taxes at all? The answer is simple, just vote no for the Constitution change.
— Question 2: Government regulation of dental insurers. Do you need more information? Government regulation says it all. Anyone who has paid attention to any activity in which there is government involvement understands the cost will go up if this question is approved. Do you really think dental insurers are going to just sit back and watch their profits evaporate because of government intrusion into their business? Just vote no to government regulation.
— Question 3: Increase alcohol licenses. This proposal would allow groups to own more outlets to sell alcoholic beverages. Now, the government controls how many stores one enterprise can have in the state. Unlike the first two questions, this proposition seeks to reduce government regulation. Opponents suggest this will bring higher costs to customers. But clear thinkers know that any time government regulates retail commerce, costs are higher. This question is a Yes.
— Question 4: Driver Licenses for the undocumented. se supporting this lunacy, as has already been approved by our esteemed legislature, would give drivers’ licenses to those who are in the state (nation). Think logically for a second. Why do illegal entrants to this nation need a driver’s license? We are told driving is a privilege. Why are they driving in the first place? Where is it they need to get to? My understanding it is against the law to hire a person who is in the country illegally. So, why do they need to get to a job? Aren’t se hiring such individuals breaking the law by not vetting or practicing due diligence before hiring such people? Rather than pandering to these law breakers, maybe it would make more sense to charge and seriously fine se who hire these people with violation of employment laws. If there were no jobs being filled by se not legal to work here, maybe the drain on our economic system might be lessened as they would be using fewer of our resources. Hey, look at that swell idea! Reduce taxes by lowering costs for health, education and social services. Here we are circling back to obviating the need for Question 1.
There it is voters. No, No, Yes, No. simple really. I have done the thinking for you. Recognize that just because you might have some of the facts right, it is still possible to reach a wrong conclusion. A while ago, we explored this notion with a tale about Abe Lincoln’s days as a lawyer when he instructed jurors before a trial. There are often issues beyond the basic facts that logically ought to steer decisions. The broad generalizations here are keep government out of business and enforce laws.