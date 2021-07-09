A few decades back, comedians explored the English language as part of their routines. George Carlin was the best. He presented common, obvious nuances of the language in ways that were not much more than was common words. He made the listener think about what was behind the idea. He probed the limits of propriety in a time when four-letter words were way beyond no-no’s. Public utterance of his seven words you can’t say on TV might get you arrested in many cities.
About the same time frame, Carlin was making us look into our own use of words, comedian Norm Crosby decimated the English language with his routine founded on malapropisms. No need to look it up, that 10-cent word means a misused word or term that sounds like another (but different meaning.)
Folks like Yogi Berra are good examples of those using malapropisms.
Writers throughout history have exploited the notion in their work. Celebrities, sports figures, comedians, writers, politicians, and everyday everybody’s are ‘guilty’ of misuse of a word. Thing is, most of those who misappropriate use of a word, are either trying to elicit a laugh or simply misstate what was intended to be said.
In the TV show, “Boston Legal,” Denny Crane, the firm’s has-been rainmaker, is portrayed as suffering early onset dementia with demonstrated episodes of ‘word salad’ where he confuses ideas with shuffled words. His once-brilliant legal mind is depicted to have devolved to instances of gibbering random speech.
Today it seems we have a national leader, Joe Biden, who all-too-frequently, unintentionally explores the realm of language misuse. Problem is, he is not a comedian on a night club stage or actor in a sitcom entertaining a paying audience. Instead, he is on a world stage now regaling world leaders, friend and foe alike, with his misplaced word antics.
But President Joe is not in the same word-play league as Carlin, Crosby, or Berra. He is not an intentional ‘malapropizer.’ Rather, he is more of a Denny Crane, gaffing speaker who is unable to speak coherently in an extemporaneous situation. In any of his all-too-infrequent public appearances, everything is scripted. But on the rare occasions he does feebly attempt to respond to an on-the-spot question, he refers to notes pulled out of his pocket. Or on occasion, erupts with anger directed at the questioner.
Joe Biden world class gaffes seemingly go back to the beginnings of his way-too-long stint in public service. Supporters suggest his gaffes are related to childhood stuttering which may be the case decades ago. But now, on the world stage, misquotes must have the world scratching their heads in disbelief. How could the world’s most powerful nation have elected such a disheveled individual?
The old adage of be careful what you wish for is certainly germane with Joe Biden’s election. The months he hid out, campaign managers keeping him away from the public under the guise of pandemic safety, should have been warning enough for thinking voters to ignore his candidacy. They knew Joe Biden was an unintentional hybrid of Denny Crane, Norm Crosby, and Yogi Bear. It is obvious to recognize the Donkey party understood Bernie Sanders could never be elected and pushed him aside in favor of word salad Biden as the next best choice.
The 2022 election election reaction will be interesting. With two years left to the administration, one has to wonder if the Dems will then relieve Biden of his position and install VP Kamala Harris as his replacement. All based on words spoken in confusion.
