Regular contributors earlier this week offered a potpourri of ideas in contrast to the typical one-theme focus.
When I read those tomes, I had already similarly begun collecting my observations for this week’s essay. Pure coincidence? Maybe we all are suffering the boring, lethargic, vacuum of government. Anyway, here are my observations — not opinion, but objective notes on reality.
New Boston mayor: Michelle Wu, Harvard grad, protégé of Liz Warren, ‘woman of color’ elected mayor. What color is she? Harvard Law School graduates are not repressed, minority people. What ambition does Wu have? Senate? Congresswoman? Governor? She rides the ‘free-everything’ bandwagon so she’s a natural for Massachusetts politics.
Many think some group is ‘diverse’ because it consists of different ethnic groups, etc. Diversity does not come from what someone looks like or simply because of their background (recall MLK’s comments) but what they believe. That has nothing to do with external stuff. Wu does not fill the criteria for diverse leader.
Old Boston mayor: Anybody wonder what has become of Marty Walsh? As mayor he was always in the news. Only recent comment regarding Walsh was he is not allowed to endorse political candidates: some reference to the Hatch Act.
President Joe Biden: Biden, at Glasgow climate conference, apparently worked so hard he had to nap during the conference. Makes you wonder if he is up to a 24/7 job. His lack of vigor suggests a (barely) mornings-only guy.
Climate change: How come carbon emissions went down in 2020, yet, atmospheric carbon went up? Is it possible carbon increases are not all man made? Why don’t carbon haters recognize weather patterns and climate changes over time are difficult to predict.
Movie set shooting: Anyone think this was not intentional or the crew are the dumbest, most callous incompetents on earth? At least no one said ‘I didn’t think it was loaded.’
Assault at Dorchester school: In response to the attack on a principal, the Boston school superintendent commented the incident is ‘disturbing.’ Ya think? Some officials concluded an underlying cause is the pandemic. How about lack of respect and civil behavior? Maybe if the perp’s guardians were held accountable, some, like the accused parents, might understand responsible behavior starts at home.
Hockey hazing: The folks in Danvers are in a lather because of hazing and bullying with the hockey team that looks like it was covered up. Where were the parents when this nonsense occurred? Simple fix: Those involved identify themselves and quit sports or suspend the hockey program for four years and fire the coaches to purge the system of this ‘tradition.’
The border crisis: Imagine the pure lunacy of proposing that immigrants who entered this sovereign nation illegally would get hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars. Incomprehensible really. At the same time we have been letting tens of thousands of untested, unvaccinated, unvetted people across our southern border for months. So why is it that citizens of Canada who want to legally enter have been kept out of the country for months?
The business world: Deals like the one Mansfield recently made for a Walgreens’ warehouse are common. A company promises to bring jobs. The municipality gives a tax break for some number of years. Why don’t such ‘contracts’ stipulate penalties to the enterprise if they fail to fulfill the proposal? Does anyone check on the company’s performance to contract?
Teacher unions and ‘millionaire tax’: People are not aware that local teacher associations are being prompted by the Massachusetts Teachers’ Association to support the ‘millionaires tax.’ How about these words to make this graduated tax seem acceptable. The MTA describes the tax as “rooted in the broader concepts of fairness, justice and shared prosperity.” Shared prosperity? Fair to whom? Sure sounds like the state’s public school leaders are pushing a socialist agenda.
The state’s constitution allows taxation only at a single rate. Someone came up with the idea that income over $1 million ought to have a an additional 4% tax. In keeping with the legislature’s usual spineless, won’t-make-a-tough-decision, the question is going to the next ballot. A better choice would be to ‘fire’ politicians who won’t make a decision. This is not some sort of democracy where majority rules. In fact, those who support the ‘let the voters decide’ concept are generally the same folks who want every group, regardless of size, represented equally. But rather than represent, our legislature wants the people to decide. Begs the question ‘why do we need them?’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.