Time again to highlight observations that need illumination.
Camp Lejeune Compensation
Airways are filled with solicitations to represent potential victims of the Camp Lejeune water contamination issues. I don’t know what compensation these shysters will absorb for representation (typically a third or whatever the maximum limited by law) but it would make more sense for claimants to get full compensation. The government ought to assign law firms to represent those impacted for minimal or no cost.
Media hurricane coverage
Anyone think reporters standing in the midst of a hurricane are missing some marbles? I saw one report where the reporter leaned into the wind as sheet metal was ripping off a building’s roof not far behind him. When one of these missing-some-smarts folks gets their head lopped off by a flying stop sign the network will lament his demise and his bravery. Perhaps then they will discontinue this idiotic approach to covering storms.
Houses reclaimed by the ocean
When someone’s home is washed away by a storm it is a traumatic episode for the occupants. But if a house is built on the edge of an ocean, especially in a hurricane-prone region, to think it is not going to swept away is just plain naive thinking. Reports note only about a third of those whose homes that were washed way had flood insurance. Speculation is FEMA will reimburse most with or without insurance. Great way to encourage owners to not buy insurance.
How about the Ukranians?
These people are continuing to fight. The outcome is still unclear but is anyone concerned that our weapons’ reserves are significantly depleted? If we keep sending missiles and such to Ukraine, there needs to be an accelerated program to replenish our supply. That does not seem to be the case. I hope we don’t need those weapons any time soon. Logic suggests replacement weapons will need to be purchased at inflated prices.
Never miss a good chance to zip your lip
VP Kamala Harris ought to be told she is no longer allowed to speak in public. Seems she can’t talk about most any topic without uttering some sort of gaffe. Are there people anywhere who think she is doing a creditable job?
Cheeseburger in Paradise
Bill Gates has come around to reality. He now says if people give up eating meat, like hamburgers, it won’t make much difference to the environment. Ya think? And you might want to reconsider purchase of that battery car. Something like 10-15% of global CO2 comes from passenger cars so that $60,000 Tesla is not going to save the environment. Of course you got to believe people like John Kerry and the world-ending predictions founded on man-made climate change to begin with. Another case of correlation being assigned as cause.
Inflation hits home
My favorite bourbon has climbed from low $40s to mid-high $50s. A gallon of quality house paint is upwards of $60. New vehicles are selling for at or above sticker. Check the weight label on your purchase. Good chance the size has shrunk. The term is shrinkflation. How an average family with three or four is managing to keep food on the table demonstrates some good budgeting and coupon clipping.
Striking workers
Earlier this week, food delivery drivers went on strike at Sysco, the food supply company. The union says the company is not treating them fairly, the company says they offer a good contract. Is there any different script for union-management clash over pay and benefits? I have my suspicions as to the why-not, but both sides ought to publicize their offer. Then, public sentiment would seemingly flow to support the group with the most realistic agenda. Why are the demands always so secret on such negotiations?
Home heating in New England
Over four out of five homes in our neck of the woods are heated by petroleum-based fuels. About half by natural gas, about a one-third by oil. I would love to know how all these homes could be switched to electric heat in some foreseeable future time frame. A good number of homes use hydronic systems that are typically not friendly for switch to electric “fired” water heating. So aside from the unanswered questions about switching a system in a home, where is the electric power going to come from? Maybe John Kerry or Ed Markey and his Green New Deal friends have the answer.
The list could go on but here are some thoughts to ponder as you don your extra sweater.