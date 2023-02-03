Here we are again.
Teachers striking in violation of Massachusetts Law Title XXI Chapter 150E are in failure to comply with the requirements this statement: Section 9A. (a) No public employee or employee organization shall engage in a strike, and no public employee or employee organization shall induce, encourage or condone any strike, work stoppage, slowdown or withholding of services by such public employees.”
The next section requires (it says shall) the employer to “petition the commission to make an investigation.”
I am not sure who the commission is, but any such labor action or even a recommendation for this sort of activity is illegal. In my online search I could not find specific reference as to what penalties are to be imposed if the “commission” finds the indicated actions are being enacted.
News reports indicate the town has to petition a court to issue an injunction to get the teachers back to work. You have to wonder what teeth the law really has if there is not an immediate response to penalize or end the work stoppage.
The newest teacher strike is in the town of Woburn that enrolls something on the order of 4,000-plus students and it is logical to assume that the strikes earlier in the school year in other towns have helped to induce the action in Woburn.
Before we ponder this labor action by this group, the notion of violating the law without consequence is worth reviewing.
Anybody ever look at drivers on the state’s roads? There are still plenty of drivers using cell phones. During our daily walk I have unscientifically surveyed drivers and have observed about 1 in 10 or 12 are illegally using hand-held cellphones.
Anybody aware of the state laws regarding pedestrians? Drivers are obligated to stop for a walker on their side of the road or any pedestrian in a cross walk within 10 feet of the path of travel for their vehicle. Or how about the state law that says pedestrians have to use a sidewalk if available. In the case of none being available, the law mandates the pedestrian walk on the left side of the road facing traffic.
Pedestrian violators are presumably subject to fines for jay-walking.
Phone users are subject to fines if cited.
Did you know it’s against state rules to drive around with a plow on a truck unless there is snow forecast or has just ended?
But given the prolific number of violators of these rules, it’s pretty clear these state laws are not enforced with any degree of vigor. You would think that if the laws were enforced, and meaningful penalties imposed, the word would get around and the violations would diminish.
The conclusion one can logically make then is Massachusetts laws are selectively enforced. You have to wonder if the state’s legislators are influenced by the $40 million contributed to their campaigns over the past couple decades by the Massachusetts Teachers’ Association.
So it seems with teacher strikes. Now in Woburn, after several days, there are requests to fine the union on a day-by-day basis but it would interesting to know if such penalties are really enforced; if they are ever paid.
In a TV interview one of the representatives of the teacher’s group said imposing fines would inhibit the unions ability to continue their activities. The words of the law seem that every teacher and other supporter is in violation of the law and ought to be held accountable. Individual fines or jail time might make the point the law actually has meaning.
Without trying to rationalize one or the other side of “should teachers be allowed to strike” argument, here’s a better solution.
In so much as teachers are not “at will employees” but work under negotiated contracts, maybe it would make sense to not start a school year without a contract. I suppose not starting work at the designated date might be considered striking, but it would surely make life easier for all involved. Rather than the nonsense, disruption and ill will associated with middle-of-the-year strikes, perhaps effort ought to be focused on how to insure contracts are resolved in a fair and timely manner.
Clearly teachers and union officials are in violation of the law but elected officials in every burgh need to realize this kind of disruption will continue until some system is established to have contracts in place for every school year.