Perhaps it’s flogging the proverbial dead horse but the commotion created by Massachusetts teachers illegally striking needs to be addressed by the state legislature.
It does not make sense for the state’s cities and towns and their individual teacher associations to continue to battle over contracts that now seem to result in work stoppages and the associated disruption.
The mayor of Woburn seems to have an interjected a new twist to the cost of the law-defying strike by his town’s teachers. He reports the bill is on the order of $250K. Pretty hefty change. You’ve got to wonder about the cost of disruption to parents of the 4,000-plus students as they sought child care and so forth. That seems to be a hidden cost.
A reasonable payment for that bill should be removal of the school committee members.
There are a few questions that I think could have some interesting answers:
The state mandates at least 180 school days Do the five missed strike days have to be made up? With the teachers essentially abandoning their jobs for five days, will they be paid? One scenario might be no pay for last week, but then with five make-up days in June, will they be paid for those? The net result could be those not working would suffer no financial consequence.
It now looks like the Mass Teachers’ Association is going to cover the fines incurred by the Woburn teachers due to the strike. In so much as teachers from all over the state financially support the MTA through their union dues, I wonder if association members in other towns are being asked if they want their contributions going toward supporting illegal activities. Voluntary contributions would make more sense.
As I offered in this space last week, it certainly seems the law that says “no strike allowed” is feckless. In the form of analogy, maybe it’s about as effective as eating a steak by gumming it to death. The essence is there, but not much to chew with.
Maybe some jail time or personal accountability on an individual level might give the law some leverage. I suspect few teachers and union leaders would want to spend time in jail. Without changes, it is ridiculous to expect any improvement in the strike-contract disputes.
The impact of the Woburn episode on the union seems to be the MTA will have less money to contribute to political campaigns and causes. Maybe a few more bake sales will help refill the town’s association coffers.
I am hardly a labor relations expert but I don’t think you have to be too versed in rational thought to offer some ways the situation might be improved.
For instance, recognizing the state provides lots of funding through Chapter 70 legislature to cities and towns expressly for education, the Commonwealth ought to use financial leverage to fix this problem.
In the case of Woburn, that looks like about $10 million dollars out of a $90 million budget,
Let’s say our Beacon Hill Gang could pass a law that says education-contract workers, for example teachers, would not be required to start the school year in September unless they had a contract for the upcoming session in place.
The state could rationally then threaten to withhold and reduce the state’s contribution to the offending city or town for each day the contract was not in place.
For example, in Woburn, the city might lose 1% per day, or (in round numbers) $100,000 every day the teachers were not working after the specified school start date. I’ve got to believe that might get the attention of school committees and town administrators statewide and elevate the focus on getting a contract in place.
I wouldn’t argue my proposition is the best possibility or the only way to solve the strike issue. But it ought to be clear to everyone that teachers illegally striking provides an illegitimate example for students with regard to following laws, disrupts family routines and does nothing to advance education.
Especially with the disastrous schooling results brought on by the pandemic, it’s time to rethink how our state operates the education system.