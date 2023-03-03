A while back I offered some details of the so-called Student Loan Forgiveness Program.
The official name of this program, now under challenge by several states’ government officials, is the Student Debt Relief Plan.
Readers might recall the program was created by executive order, signed by President Joe Biden.
Many believe the administration was well aware of the lack of executive power to enable such legislation but pressure from groups like the Squad forced Biden into action.
Probably, most everyone is aware that the lawsuit to cancel the cancel-the-loan-program is now before the Supreme Court which will make some sort of decision as to the legality of enacting such a huge financial payout by presidential order.
With the SCOTUS now involved, it seems relevant to highlight some of the significant issues that have arisen with the court hearing arguments.
Let’s start by stating the obvious: This is in no way, shape, or form cancellation or forgiveness of legally incurred loans. Many supporters of the program suggest many of the loans were offered in deceptive fashion drawing in unsuspecting loan signers.
Obviously, if that’s the case it sounds like those so impacted have a basis for a lawsuit against the lending institution. It is not clear how such activity falls onto taxpayers to bail out unsuspecting students who simply made bad decisions.
The “cancellation” or “forgiveness” does not mean that with a stroke of Biden’s pen, the owed money to the extent of $10,000 or $20,000 just disappears. Rather it means taxpayers pick up the tab.
So, no forgiveness or cancellation is involved. This is, rather, a wealth redistribution scheme.
The total bill for this boondoggle is on the order of $400 billion-$500 billion. That is a lot of money. There are about 160 million taxpayers in the nation, so the math shows each taxpayer would have a liability of about $2,500. There are estimates that about 40 million people could be eligible for this program.
Biden continues to say “no new taxes.” If my having to pay an additional $2,500 in taxes to service this “loan forgiveness” is not a new tax, I would hope someone could explain to me — and the other 160 million taxpayers — what it is exactly.
Biden is confused about how the order was created. According to USA Today, and an Associated Press summary of Biden’s announcement, here is the president’s description: After going into some detail about how much the “law” would offer 40 million Americans, he also said, “It’s passed. I got it passed by a vote or two, and it’s in effect.”
Perhaps he confused the executive order with some other legislation? Or is it possible he intentionally tried to mislead Americans (shortly before last fall’s elections) that the loan forgiveness was law, enacted by Congress? Either way, concerned taxpayers ought to be worried about the chief executive’s motives and ability to describe how spending half a trillion dollars was authorized.
Politicians, and others are now coming incensed at the real possibility the Supreme Court will strike down the order as outside the power of the president.
Aside for the usual suspects (our own Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the Squad) and Randi Weingarten of the nation’s largest teachers’ association (American Federation of Teachers) can be seen on air becoming unhinged at the prospect of the forgiveness program being undone.
Weingarten’s ranting does little to promote any sort of sympathy for those associated with her organization. Having worked with a good number of teachers, my experience is that most are rational people but in general, coy and reserved from upsetting the apple cart. I would offer that needs to change and Weingarten needs to go. Teachers, speak up and get Weingarten out of the organization.
There are a plethora of tired, yet viable, arguments as to why the program is not fair. Putting aside the plaints of why not fund loans already paid, non-college loans, and so forth, the very unambiguous argument that any legally incurred loan is the responsibility of the signer.
Those who made a decision to take on a load are obliged to fulfill the requirement of the loan. Perhaps the best argument might be for those who struggle with the loans they signed for have learned an expensive lesson on responsibility and commitment.
There is no forgiveness involved with this loan reduction program, only progressive wishes to redistribute wealth to those unwilling to fulfill legally accepted obligation.